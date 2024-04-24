'Liverpool a bigger challenge than Tottenham'

[Getty Images]

ESPN's Mark Ogden has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Liverpool's links with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who has been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Ogden said: "Arne Slot is a leading target and Liverpool feel he matches their criteria in terms of his style of play, his personality and his ability to work within their system.

"But I am surprised he's a serious candidate, as Slot turned down Tottenham last summer, which was a surprise.

"Liverpool are a much bigger club than Tottenham and it is a much bigger challenge to replace Klopp as you need a big personality with big credentials to take that job.

"Whether he is ready for that, I do not know."

