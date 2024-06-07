Liverpool bid imminent for €10m hotshot who could be long-term Salah replacement

Liverpool bid imminent for €10m hotshot who could be long-term Salah replacement

Liverpool are preparing a bid for Dario Osorio, the 20-year-old Chilean international who has just become a Danish league winner after his first season with Midtjylland.

That’s according to La Tercera in Osorio’s home country and follows the Reds having been present at a recent Danish Superliga match involving Osorio’s team.

It’s been previously claimed that Liverpool have been watching Osorio since his days with Universidad de Chile with the player having moved to Denmark for a fee of around €5 million last summer.

The club reportedly signed Osorio without ever having seen him live such was the clamour for his signature with Wolves, Leicester and AC Milan all on his trail.

Liverpool bid imminent for €10m hotshot who could be long-term Salah replacementby Peter Staunton

Alisson Becker Liverpool

Alisson RELISHING competition with Liverpool transfer target at Copa Americaby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Declan Rice claims England 'have to play' Trent Alexander-Arnold at Euro 2024by Ewan Ross-Murray

He scored five goals in 14 regular Superliga games last season before adding three - and two assists - as Midtjylland claimed the title after nine more Championship round games.

Osorio fits the brief of what Liverpool are looking for in an attacker, playing as a left-footed right winger, and he could be groomed as long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah in the Reds attack.

He caused France all manner of problems in a recent international friendly, scoring his first international goal against Les Bleus in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland)

La Tercera claims that Liverpool are prepared to offer €10m to add Chile’s new sensation and that Marseille are also in the mix.

The Chilean outlet contacted Midtjylland over the potential of a deal but deputy sporting director Ove Pedersen was giving nothing away.

“You will understand that we cannot comment on possible offers for our players,” he said.

“I can only tell you that Dario Osorio is a great player and has had a great season."

Liverpool eye wing revamp

New Liverpool transfer chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have seemingly got wide forwards in their sights with links to Michael Olise emerging in recent days.

Other targets such as Federico Chiesa, Mohammed Kudus and Crysencio Summerville have also been mentioned.

Salah is out of contract in 2025 with no breakthrough on a new deal as yet while Luis Diaz could well be sacrificed if Barcelona can come up with the funds.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire