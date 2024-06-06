Liverpool believe these 3 players will IMPROVE under new boss Arne Slot

Liverpool believe these 3 players will IMPROVE under new boss Arne Slot

Liverpool believe three first-team stars will improve under Arne Slot next season. Fingers crossed they’re right.

James Pearce answered questions for the Athletic this week, with some interesting answers on Liverpool. One question was about Ibrahima Konaté and his future at the club.

Konaté has been the subject of speculation as he enters the final two years of his contract. Paris Saint-Germain would love to sign him, it seems, and it's thought to be possible he moves.

Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool

Liverpool believe these 3 players will IMPROVE under new boss Arne Slotby Alex Caple

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Crucial Van Dijk future talks NEXT WEEK as Saudi Arabia interest intensifiesby Peter Staunton

Revealed: Key to Barcelona deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diazby Peter Staunton

After all, the Frenchman dropped out of Liverpool's first-choice XI by the end of the campaign. His form just wasn't what it once was - and Jurgen Klopp opted for Jarell Quansah instead.

But Pearce understands that the belief at Liverpool is that Konaté's form will pick up against under new manager Arne Slot. And he's not the only player they're putting that faith in.

"Konate had a difficult end to the season as his form dipped and he lost his place in the team," said Pearce. "But, similar to [Darwin]Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, there’s a belief at the club that he will come back strongly next season under Slot."

Will Liverpool trio improve under Arne Slot?

It's not a criticism of Klopp whatsoever to say that certain players may benefit from a fresh start under Slot. For Nunez and Szoboszlai, in particular, they'll be on level-footing with their teammates for once.

Until now, they've been trying to fit into the system - or a very similar one - that the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah all perfected. That's not easy to do.

But with everyone now learning at the same pace, we could see players kick-on or simply find more rhythm in the team. It should be a positive thing, assuming the players to click with Slot's ideas.

As for Konaté, we think he'll benefit from Slot preferring two sitting midfielders in front of the back four. That extra security could bring the best out of the Frenchman, who prefers a bit more freedom to take chances.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire