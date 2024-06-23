Liverpool, Bayern Munich Boost? PSG Have Not Contacted Feyenoord Over 23-Year-Old Defender

Paris Saint-Germain aims to strengthen its defense this summer, focusing on potentially securing a player capable of supporting or challenging Achraf Hakimi for the right-back position.

In recent days, one player that’s reportedly on PSG’s radar is Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida. It appears Nordi Mukiele won’t stay in Paris for long, so PSG will need to search for another right-back who meets manager Luis Enrique’s criteria.

As a result, Geertruida has surfaced, and the latest information from Foot Mercato reveals that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have enticed the player. According to the French media outlet, the 23-year-old plans to decide his future after UEFA Euro 2024 is over for the Netherlands side.

Nonetheless, Geertruida has shown interest in the attention of the Parisians. Feyenoord, where he is under contract until June 2025, may find it challenging to keep him as he is open to leaving. However, PSG has not yet approached the Dutch club.

🚨🔴⚪️🇳🇱 #Eredivisie | 💰 Le PSG a formulé une offre contractuel à Lutsharel Geertruida ❗️ ✅️ Le joueur est très intéressé mais décidera de son futur après l'EURO ➡️ Pas encore de contacts officiels entre les deux clubs Avec @sebnonda https://t.co/XkKRwsYp8X https://t.co/4tqbVMVksF pic.twitter.com/XxQKCiJElY — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 23, 2024

The Ligue 1 side isn’t alone in its interest; Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Liverpool—under his former coach, Arne Slot—have also expressed interest in the defender.