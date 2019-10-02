Liverpool avoid expulsion from Carabao Cup for fielding ineligible player in MK Dons win

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella: Getty

Liverpool have avoided expulsion from the Carabao Cup or facing the possibility of replaying their game against Milton Keys Dons after it emerged they fielded an ineligible player.

The EFL have instead fined the Anfield club £200,000 for playing Pedro Chirivella Burgos, who had not received international clearance to play in the 2-0 win against MK Dons in the third round of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp said the prospect of replaying the game would go down like a “cold bag of sick”.

It was reported that the club blamed the issue on an FA administrative error, claiming they sought clearance for the Chirivella in July, while the FA state it is up to the clubs to ensure players are able to play.

The EFL found that it was “not appropriate to expel the club” and that Liverpool had sought the assistance of the Football Association in securing the return of the international clearance prior to the start of this season.

An EFL Spokesman said: “The rules of the Carabao Cup require Clubs to ensure all players are registered and eligible in line with their respective League’s rules before they play.

“The player was always contracted to Liverpool FC during this period, and the reason he was not eligible was because the Club did not have the relevant international clearance following expiry of an earlier loan agreement.

“The club’s breach was in part due to the challenges it encountered with securing the correct international clearance, and its subsequent ability to include the Player on teamsheets despite the lack of clearance.”

Liverpool face Arsenal in the round of 16.