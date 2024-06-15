Liverpool ASK for information about 19-year-old Juventus wonderkid

Liverpool have reportedly asked for information about Juventus wonderkid Dean Huijsen after an impressive six-month loan spell with Roma last season.

The 6'5 centre-back emerged from the Juventus academy and made his debut for the Old Lady back in October 2023, eventually making the temporary move to the Italian capital several months later.

Huijsen thrived at Roma and made 14 appearances for the club during the second half of last season, scoring twice and grabbing an assist from the heart of defence. He also played several matches in central midfield for the Giallorossi.

Dean Huijsen, Liverpool transfer target playing for AS Roma on loan from Juventus.

Liverpool ASK for information about 19-year-old Juventus wonderkidby Ewan Ross-Murray

Colwill TALKS, Olise ADVANTAGE, Van Dijk Saudi DEAL - Liverpool transfer news todayby Peter Staunton

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk's Saudi MEETING, Reds MOVE for Yoro & Klopp RETURNS to Anfield - Liverpool FC news recapby Ewan Ross-Murray

The Dutch-born defender, who has since represented Spain's under-21 side having moved to the country at a young age, has attracted interest from Europe's elite sides as a result of his impressive displays.

Liverpool have been sporadically linked with Huijsen in the past few months and according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Reds have AGAIN asked for information about the 19-year-old.

LIVERPOOL ENQUIRE ABOUT DEAN HUIJSEN

As reported by Tutto Juve's Di Natale on social media, Liverpool are one of a handful of clubs to have asked for information about Huijsen on Friday morning.

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are reportedly Liverpool's competitors, with all three parties showing significant interest in the youngster.

However, Juventus are not keen on parting ways with Huijsen and view him as an important part of their future plans, with the defender also keen to continue with the Italian giants.

It's believed that he would be well-suited to new manager Thiago Motta's setup, with only a sizeable offer tempting Juventus to sanction a sale.

Such an offer would have to be at least €30m (£25m) and even that may not be enough to convince Juventus.

As a result, a deal for Huijsen looks unlikely given Juventus' unwillingness to sell up, but there is no doubting that the teenager is an exciting prospect.

Liverpool are expected to add a new centre-back to their squad this summer, with the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Lutsharel Geertruida having been linked.

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire