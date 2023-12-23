Liverpool, Arsenal share the spoils in draw
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's draw with Arsenal at Anfield in Matchweek 18.
Gores wouldn’t say it outright, but Weaver appears on the clock to turn this around in a very short amount of time. The next month will be a critical one for the future of the franchise, and possibly Weaver’s as well.
Murphy backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Duke.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
Hunt is not a "staff member." He's also not allowed to confront an active player on the opposing team.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, the past four champions, the three leading scorers, two 38-year-olds and a pear-shaped reigning Finals MVP. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
What should fantasy football managers still alive in their playoffs — and those planning for next year — be watching for in Week 16? Matt Harmon breaks it all down.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.