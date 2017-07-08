Liverpool's missing link? Klopp highlights Salah's key quality

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to bring some much-needed pace to bolster his side's attack.

The German coach snapped up the Egypt international from Roma in a £36.9 million deal, breaking the club’s transfer record.

Liverpool already have the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane on their books.

'Salah is just what Liverpool need'

Klopp is, however, of the opinion that his side lacked pace in the final third last season, so has sought to address that issue by bringing Salah on board.

He told reporters of his summer recruit: “He’s a fantastic player with speed. We said after last season that we would try to add things to an already really good squad.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool GFX More

“One of those things is speed. He brings that, as well as being able to provide and to finish. He brings all that.

“He’s a naturally fit boy and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“We have had a few talks and he’s a really nice lad. He’s really looking forward to coming to Liverpool and joining us.”

'Salah set to thrill Liverpool fans'

Salah’s qualities stretch well beyond being quick, with the 25-year-old posing an all-round threat to opposition defences.

He may have struggled to make his mark at Chelsea, but he blossomed in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma.

A return of 34 goals in just 83 appearances while in the Italian capital highlights the composure he possesses as a finisher, while he also contributed 11 assists in top-flight competition last season.