Liverpool have announced their 2023/24 Goal of the Season: Here’s the full top 10

Liverpool have announced their 2023/24 Goal of the Season: Here’s the full top 10

Liverpool have announced their Goal of the Season award for the 2023/24 season. The winner claims it with his very first goal for the club.

Liverpool have put out their Goal of the Season top 10 for the 2023/24 campaign. It features seven different players and goals across just the two competitions - the Premier League and EFL Cup.

Conor Bradley breaks in at no.10 with his first goal for the club against Chelsea. It was a wonderful strike from the right-back who stormed down the line before finishing expertly from a tight angle.

Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool.

Liverpool have announced their 2023/24 Goal of the Season: Here’s the full top 10by Alex Caple

Calvin Ramsay

£6.5m Liverpool defender out to 'prove people wrong' after securing loan moveby Peter Staunton

Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool

Liverpool believe these 3 players will IMPROVE under new boss Arne Slotby Alex Caple

At no.9 is Darwin Nunez's first entry in the list. It's the wonderful chip against Brentford that suggested he's a cold-as-ice finisher who finishes chances for fun. Suggested that, anyway.

No.8 is a wonderful team goal that ended with Mohamed Salah slotting home against Brighton. The pass from Alexis Mac Allister is a brilliant one - slicing open his old side.

Dominik Szoboszlai earns number seven on the list. It's his emphatic strike against Leicester City in the EFL Cup that nearly took the roof off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold just missed out on the top five. His equaliser at Manchester City is in at no.6 - a valuable goal that showed how effective he can be when operating from midfield.

Liverpool top 5 goals of the season

Mohamed Salah gets his second entry with no.5. It's a fantastic counter-attack against Everton that sees Liverpool steal the ball back on the edge of their own box and feed Nunez. The Uruguayan runs 60-odd yards with the ball before finding Salah for the first-time finish.

Mac Allister is in with no.4 - and not his only effort in the top 4 - as he launched a first-time hit against Sheffield United that threatened to take the goal with it.

No.3 was one of the highlights of the season as Nunez grabbed his second goal against Newcastle United. The striker came on as a sub with Liverpool down to 10 men and trailing 1-0. His quickfire-double at the end of the game turned things around - and his second was a magnificent finish.

Darwin Nunez for Liverpool.

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League - St. James Park Liverpool s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at St. James Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday August 27, 2023. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xOwenxHumphreysx 73479992

Liverpool's second-best goal of the season came in the final month. It's from Harvey Elliott, who curled a beautiful hit into the far corner against Tottenham Hotspur. The 20-year-old ended the campaign on a high - hopefully, we see more of this next season.

And Liverpool's goal of the season wasn't in too much doubt. Mac Allister wins it thanks to a picture-perfect strike against Fulham. The ball just sat up sensationally for the Argentine, even if he was 30 yards from goal. Not even taking a touch, he launched it into the far corner with ridiculous accuracy.

Even crazier, this was his first goal for the club. What a way to open your account.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire