Andy Robertson ‘elbowed’ by linesman during Liverpool-Arsenal match

Andy Robertson clashes with the assistant referee (Sky Sports)

Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time in Liverpool’s feisty game with Arsenal at Anfield.

The extraordinary incident involved linesman Constantine Hatzidakis, who seemed to throw his arm at the neck of the Robertson, replays showed.

The Liverpool players were furious and, incredibly, Robertson was booked by referee Paul Tierney for complaining about the confrontation. The Liverpool defender was said to be “apoplectic” in the tunnel moments after the clash, according to Sky Sports.

Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?!" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CZQbDDDX0I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

Hatzidakis is likely to face punishment should he be found to have lashed out at a player.

Pundit Roy Keane criticised Robertson, however, for his reaction.

“He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what he is? Robertson – I’ve watched him a number of times – he’s a big baby. That’s what that guy is.”

