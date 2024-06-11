Liverpool get Alisson boost after Al-Nassr mega deal
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr look set to seal the signing of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in a move that could have knock on effects for Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker.
The Brazil stopper is believed to be open to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, although is making no waves in an attempt to get out of the club.
Alisson is tied to Liverpool until 2027, and as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, there is little doubt that the Reds new decision-makers Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards would want to keep him around.
He makes over £200,000 per week and Saudi Arabia is one of the few leagues in the world which boasts clubs that can facilitate a deal.
Al-Nassr previously had David Ospina in goal but the Colombian has departed this summer at the end of his contract.
However, Saudi international Nawaf Al-Aqidi spent most of the 2023-24 season in goal for Al-Nassr and an upgrade in the position is now on the agenda with Szczesny targetted according to the Athletic.
Top SPL sides seeking goalkeepers
The Poland international is expected to earn €19 million per season in Riyadh, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.
Al-Nassr also employ Alisson’s former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, who plays up front with Ronaldo.
Another team in the region requiring a high-quality goalkeeper are Al-Ittihad, where Fabinho plays.
The other big teams in the league - Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal - have got Edouard Mendy and Yassine Bounou as their respective No.1s.
But with Szczesny moving to Al-Nassr, at least one option has closed for Alisson should he be eyeing up a move to the SPL.
Alisson, 31, joined Liverpool in 2018, and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and other honours during his time at Anfield.
He was officially named the best goalkeeper in the world back in 2019 and will be hoping to add another Copa America to his title collection with Brazil this summer.
