Last summer Liverpool were linked extensively with the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Back then it was reported the Bundesliga side would seek around €40 million for the French No.6 but the Reds ended up pursuing other targets.

Fellow Bundesliga stars Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo - as well as Alexis Mac Allister - came in to replenish Jurgen Klopp’s midfield with Kone staying at Gladbach.

Liverpool on alert as key midfield target made available for BARGAIN €18m price

An injury suffered at last summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship appeared to scupper the midfielder’s chances of a glamour move with Bayern Munich and Juventus also reportedly interested last year.

Kone and Gladbach then activated a contract clause, extending his terms to 2026, and he worked his way back into the team during the season.

Gladbach to accept €18m for Manu Kone

However it’s now being reported in local media that Kone is set to be SOLD this summer if the right offer is received and for a fee FAR below his previous valuation.

Rheinische Post reports that Gladbach are willing to accept a fee as low as €18m for the French Olympian as they set about reconstructing their midfield.

Amid an overhaul of the playing squad following a 14th place Bundesliga finish, Kone has been named as one of the midfield players potentially making way alongside Florian Neuhaus and World Cup winner Christoph Kramer.

Gladbach have signed both Philipp Sander and Kevin Stoger to improve their midfield ahead of next season, meaning Kone could be among those squeezed out.

Kone to star at Olympic Games

A move could well reignite his career and there will be some interested parties watching his Olympic Games performances for Thierry Henry’s side keenly.

He will be starring in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games alongside a few other reported Liverpool transfer targets in the shape of Bradley Locko, a potential successor to Andy Robertson at left back, midfielder Khephren Thuram and Michael Olise.

Kone started only 18 Bundesliga matches last season, appearing 22 times overall in the German top flight, and scored his only goal in a 4-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

He has played 85 times for Gladbach since moving to the Bundesliga in 2021 from Toulouse either as a holding midfielder or as a No.8.

