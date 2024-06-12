Liverpool on ALERT as Bayern put key €67m man up for sale

Bayern Munich have listed Matthijs de Ligt for sale, putting potential Premier League suitors including Liverpool and Manchester United on red alert.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for the Dutch international back in February when De Ligt was enduring a torrid time under former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

He was overlooked for big fixtures, including a title showdown with Bayer Leverkusen, leading to speculation that he would seek to leave if Tuchel remained in charge.

His situation stabilised during the latter stages of the season, forming a partnership with Eric Dier, but a shock new report in Sport Bild claims Bayern are nonetheless ready to cash in on the 24-year-old defender.

It was previously suggested that Dayot Upamecano would be touted to interested parties during this transfer window since his contract expires in 2026 and he is coming off a difficult season.

But now De Ligt has emerged as the most viable selling option for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Bayern to ease budget concerns

Bayern are seeking to make room in their budget for new signings and, given his age and the fact he’s got a contract until 2027, the club could potentially fetch a huge sum for the former Ajax captain.

The club paid €67 million to sign De Ligt from Juventus in the summer of 2022 but he has not kicked on to become the defensive leader they expected.

He also commands a reported salary of €16 million and combined with the sums earned by Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich - in and around €20m each per season - Bayern have little room to offer high salaries to incoming transfer targets.

Neuer, Muller and Kimmich are all expected to leave the club in 2025, which will bring breathing space to the budgets, but that comes too late to make an impact this summer.

That is why a big sale is required and club bosses have now decided that De Ligt is the one to go.

Manchester United have previously been reported to be interested in De Ligt and are coached by his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool's centre back reshuffle

Liverpool require a long-term centre back solution with Joel Matip out of contract and uncertainty around Joe Gomez - now linked with Bayern - and Ibrahima Konate - out of contract in 2026 and a reported Paris Saint-Germain target.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, is out of contract in 2025 and the club don’t intend to speak to the 32-year-old about a new deal until the end of this calendar year.

The Reds have also been linked with Willian Pacho, Goncalo Inacio and Leny Yoro.

