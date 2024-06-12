Liverpool Aim to Edge Out Man Utd and PSG for Benfica Star with Imminent Proposal

Liverpool Aim to Edge Out Man Utd and PSG for Benfica Star with Imminent Proposal

SL Benfica midfielder João Neves is drawing interest from top European clubs this summer. Among the teams keen on the 19-year-old are Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but they now have competition.

Manchester United recently had their offer of €60 million (£51 million) turned down, so even though Neves isn’t signing a contract extension, a significant fee will still be needed to secure the player.

Additionally, Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, clarified that they will not entertain discussions for less than €100 million (£85 million). The 19-year-old made 55 appearances across all competitions last 2023-24 season while scoring three goals and registering two assists.

Correio da Manhã reports that Liverpool have set their sights on Neves as a potential addition for the new season. They’re planning to approach Benfica with a proposal in the coming days.

🚨 Liverpool have identified João Neves as a transfer target for the new season and are expected come forward in the next few days with a proposal to Benfica. (Source: @cmjornal) pic.twitter.com/2FAh6XGhc8 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 12, 2024

Recently, information from Portugal revealed that Neves, who is under contract until 2028, rejected a contract offer from Benfica. Despite this news, the Lisbon-based club still have leverage in any negotiations. Still, rejecting a new deal means the current release clause stays at €120 million.