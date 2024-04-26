Liverpool agree compensation deal with Feyenoord for Slot

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot had spells in charge of Dutch clubs SC Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar before he took over at the Rotterdam club in 2021 [Getty Images]

Arne Slot is set to become Liverpool's next manager after a compensation deal was agreed with Feyenoord.

The Dutchman is poised to succeed Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January he would leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Reds will now take steps to agree a contract with the 45-year-old before he is officially appointed.

Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and are set to finish second in their league.

It is believed that the attacking style of Slot's teams, his personality and his ability to develop players are key factors in making him Liverpool's choice for the job.

Slot took over as Feyenoord manager in 2021 and confirmed his interest in managing in the Premier League when he was linked with Tottenham in 2023.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title this season, was linked with the position at Anfield.

But the 42-year-old Spaniard ended speculation in March when he announced he would remain with Leverkusen for the time being.

Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim was also reported to have been a contender to take over from Klopp, who has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015.