Liverpool academy star wanted by FIVE English clubs - Jurgen Klopp loved him

Liverpool academy graduate James McConnell dazzled supporters with his performances last season, with five English Football League clubs having stood up and took notice of the 19-year-old.

The midfielder was one of many talented youngsters to break into Jurgen Klopp's first team last season, with McConnell among those that lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley in February.

The teenager came off the bench and made an enormous impact as the Reds went on to claim their final ever trophy under Klopp thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header against Chelsea.

McConnell finished the campaign with nine senior appearances in all competitions and even registered an assist from holding midfield during a 5-2 FA Cup win over Norwich City.

His calmness on the ball, impressive maturity and fantastic passing range caught the eye, with a number of Championship and League One clubs interested in a loan deal for a player Jurgen Klopp once described as 'a joy to watch'.

JAMES MCCONNELL ATTRACTS TRANSFER INTEREST

According to This is Anfield's David Lynch, Liverpool's young starlet has attracted interest from five clubs across the EFL, several of whom play in the second division.

Relegated Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City would both like McConnell on loan in League One next term, as would Hull City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers in the second tier.

Of course, Hull signed Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton on loan last season, while Blackburn previously took Harvey Elliott on board for a temporary spell.

Liverpool had planned to let McConnell leave on loan for the 2024/25 season but Lynch reports that Arne Slot's arrival could alter their plans.

The Reds' new head coach will want to take a closer look at the club's academy prospects in pre-season, including the likes of Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas.

Liverpool have had success loaning their talents out to EFL clubs in recent years, with Elliott's time at Blackburn a prime example of how significant the experience of first-team football can be for a youngster.

