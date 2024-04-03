[Getty Images]

Liverpool suddenly must feel that winning the Premier League is possible - maybe even likely - once again.

Their higher-tempo style is often more entertaining than Arsenal or Manchester City, as well as being far more chaotic, particularly up front.

This is by design. Jurgen Klopp has always enjoyed adding unpredictability to the mix - that is why you acquire Darwin Nunez instead of a more conventional striker.

Luis Diaz and Mo Salah are just as unpredictable in their own ways and, because they create with such freedom and imagination, they must be mind-bogglingly difficult to play against.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo look like classically trained players compared with those maverick punks, but that contrast with accepted current style gives them that extra little edge.

There are a few slips and trips to come, but Liverpool are absolutely in the box seat.

Maybe that FA Cup defeat by Manchester United - so painful at the time - will be their saviour. They need fit, sharp players and having one fewer trophy to chase could give them that extra spring.

Jurgen’s dream of a final title is still on. In fact, it looks closer to reality than it ever has.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter