Liverpool’s €50m bid for Leny Yoro rejected by Lille

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have had an opening offer of €50m rejected for Lille defender Leny Yoro (18). The Ligue 1 club want closer to €60m in order to allow the France U21 international to leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy during the summer transfer window.

The Reds are not the only club interested in recruiting Yoro this summer with several European giants in the race to secure his signature. Both Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the 18-year-old as they see him as a unique market opportunity, The Athletic report. Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race to sign the sought-after Yoro.

Despite Liverpool’s interest in Yoro, the Lille defender is focused on signing for Real Madrid. The Champions League winners are the early favourites to land the Frenchman’s signature but have not yet found an agreement with Lille over a transfer fee. Madrid do not value him at €60m. If the La Liga club are unable to agree a fee, then the Anfield club could be waiting in the wings to pounce and secure a deal for the Lille centre-back.

GFFN | Liam Wraith