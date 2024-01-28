Liverpool 5-2 Norwich: Reds respond to Jurgen Klopp bombshell with rousing FA Cup rout

All smiles: Jurgen Klopp watched his Liverpool side brush aside Norwich (REUTERS)

Liverpool brushed aside Norwich in the FA Cup in their first match since Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club in the summer.

The fourth-round contest took place just two days after a bombshell announcement that rocked English football and that preciously few outside of the club saw coming, with the Anfield crowd showing their admiration and love for their iconic outgoing manager on an emotional afternoon on Merseyside.

Klopp's players did that too in their own way on the pitch, producing a vibrant attacking performance full of goals to advance in the FA Cup and ensure that the German is still fighting for glory on four fronts in what will be his final campaign at the helm.

More to follow