Liverpool have £40m ready to sign Brazilian champion ASAP

Liverpool have the money ready to sign Ederson from Atalanta this summer - if his club consents to a transfer.

Tutto Atalanta reports that Liverpool are waiting in the wings with £40m in case Atalanta decide to sell Ederson. The Brazilian had a fantastic season in Bergamo, having joined from Salernitana in 2022.

Now, Atalanta don't particularly want to sell but they're realistic - historically, their top players leave them. They're actively taking bids for Teun Koopmeiners this summer, too, in fact.

But that could end up being a stumbling block. Koopmeiners' availability is certainly evidence that they're willing to sell this summer, even after their Europa League victory but it would also mean losing the core of their team if Ederson left as well.

And that's why Liverpool wait. They've consistently been linked with Ederson for months now, but the game is about waiting to see if Atalanta are willing to entertain offers.

If they are, the Reds hope to snap up one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe last season.

Liverpool want Ederson

Ederson's rise this season has resulted in an international callup - he'll head to Copa America 2024 with Brazil. He even earned his first cap this month in a friendly with Mexico.

This is all both positive and negative for Liverpool. Competition for Ederson could climb dramatically if he performs well in the States, but it also eliminates any rush to sign him.

The Reds can wait this one out as Ederson almost certainly won't move anywhere until the tournament is over.

As for whether Liverpool should sign him, it's up for debate. There are a lot of midfielders at the club right now, even with Thiago's exit. The only available space in the middle is for a defensive midfielder like Ederson, but the Reds will need to get it right.

FC Porto's Alan Varela is another really interesting option there and one who has also been linked with Liverpool consistently.

