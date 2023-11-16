Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund - McNulty's chaotic classics

Dejan Lovren

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer for BBC Sport

Europa League, 14 April 2016

This was the sort of European night Liverpool fans like to talk about and was maybe the first signs of the sort of spectacular foot-to-the-floor football Jurgen Klopp would eventually bring to the club.

Klopp had barely been at Liverpool six months after leaving Dortmund the previous summer and the visiting fans saw the sort of drama they have become used to during his time in charge in this Europa League quarter-final.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Dortmund - under Thomas Tuchel - took charge with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inside the first 10 minutes.

Divock Origi gave Liverpool hope just after half-time but even that appeared to be snuffed out when Marco Reus quickly added Dortmund's third.

With the manager whipping fans into a frenzy from the touchline, Liverpool flooded forward, in a manner that was to become Klopp's Anfield trademark.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mamadou Sakho set up a frantic finale. Dortmund were seconds from going through until Dejan Lovren rose to meet James Milner's cross and head the winner in front of an exultant Kop.

Find out which other games Phil chose over here