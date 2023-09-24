Liverpool 3-1 West Ham: Key stats

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah became the fifth player to either score or assist a goal in each of his team's first six games of a Premier League season, after David Beckham for Man Utd in 2000-01, Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2004-05, Sergio Aguero for Man City in 2019-20, and Erling Haaland for Man City in 2022-23.

In 72 Premier League visits as a manager to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United combined, West Ham’s David Moyes has won none (D21 L51), losing his last 13 such trips in a row. Against Liverpool alone, Moyes is now winless in 19 away games in the competition (D6 L13), losing his last eight in succession.

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2021.

Both of Jarrod Bowen's last two Premier League goals have been headers (v Luton and Liverpool), as many as his first 29 goals in the competition beforehand.