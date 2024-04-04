Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United: What Wilder said

[Getty Images]

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaking to the BBC: "I don't think we are a lucky side. I know these are small margins, but the deflection that falls to Mac Allister, then it's a first-class finish. No-one will give us sympathy, we have to keep our heads down and working."

On the Mac Allister goal: "You're hoping that shot flies into the Kop and you write off a few more seconds. But that's why these are world-class players, they go right to the end and more."

On the task facing his players: "They are on social media, they read things, the narrative of most of the 60,000 people in the stadium is that this would be a stroll [for Liverpool]. But we have to compete and give that consistency to each other and to the manager.

"We are behind the black ball, in a snooker, it is an incredibly difficult task, we just have to keep fighting."