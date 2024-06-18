Liverpool 2024/25 away and 3rd kits LEAKED ahead of launch

The new Liverpool away and third kits have been leaked ahead of the official launch for the 2024/25 season. It'll be black and white for the Reds.

We now 'know' what Liverpool's kits will be for the 2024/25 season. Of course, the home kit has been out there for a while - the Reds even played in it to end last season.

The away and third kits, however, haven't been formally announced but reliable leak site Footy Headlines has the kits on show. The site essentially never gets these wrong and the pair of kits have been doing the rounds for a little while.

Leaked Liverpool 3rd kit for 2024/25

Now, it should be said that their information comes from Nguyễn Hoàng Việt on X. He's got pictures of the two kits and you can check them out below:

First is the away kit, which will be black and teal (or in Nike speak, "Night Forest/Anthracite/Washed Teal/Sail"). It's very reminiscent of a New Balance kit from 2020, which used the same colours.

The third kit is white, with red and yellow accents. It also features a vertical double Nike swoosh - something a little different to set the kit apart. They're classic away kit colours for Liverpool, then.

Liverpool kits leaked

These are reportedly the last Nike kits we'll see for Liverpool. The Reds signed a contract with the American giants back in 2020 and the contract will expire next year.

And there won't be a new one. Sportbusiness.com claims Liverpool will sign with Adidas ahead of the 2025/26 season, reuniting with the brand they left in 2012.

The Reds were with Adidas from 2006 until 2012 and before that were synonymous with the German manufacturer, with a partnership that ran from 1985 to 1996. This feels like a return to one of the fans' favourite kit suppliers, then.

So if you're into the Nike kits, enjoy them while they last. These are looking like the last you'l see with a Liverpool badge for a while.

