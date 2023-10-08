Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Marie Hobinger nets first goal as Reds record back-to-back wins

Liverpool's impressive start to the Women's Super League season continued with a hard-fought triumph over Aston Villa.

Marie Hobinger was on hand to take advantage of the hosts' early dominance, cutting inside and firing into the top corner after Villa failed to clear a Yana Daniels cross.

Emma Koivisto was quickly called into action to produce a heroic headed goalline clearance to prevent Adriana Leon scoring a swift reply from six yards.

Villa ramped up the pressure and Liverpool were lucky to escape when goalkeeper Rachael Laws had to scramble back to thwart half-time substitute Ebony Salmon after a mis-placed pass.

But the Reds weathered the visitors' attacking storm and Natasha Flint doubled their advantage in the 77th minute, rifling home after Melissa Lawley, returning from a hip injury, found the striker inside the area.

The result meant Liverpool are in second place with a perfect tally after their first two matches, while Villa are still pointless.

Liverpool, who shocked title contenders Arsenal with a win at the Emirates on the opening weekend, started brightly with Daniels and Taylor Hinds finding success down the wings.

However, Villa improved when having to come from behind, responding with energetic forward breaks which unsettled the Liverpool backline.

Villa gained a foothold with Salmon's introduction boosting their attacking efforts, but the hosts remained resolute in defence.

Liverpool's back three of Grace Fisk, Gemma Bonner and Jenna Clark worked tirelessly to stifle any chance of Villa getting on the scoresheet and particularly impressed in the air.

Resurgent Liverpool campaign continues

Last season was tough for Liverpool, but they still managed a seventh-placed finish on their top-flight return.

Back then it took them nine games to claim their second win of the campaign. This time around they've done it in two.

The recovery of players from injury, coupled with strong summer recruitment - such as goalscorer Hobinger and defender Clark - have enhanced Matt Beard's side.

Defensive improvements proved crucial on Sunday night and the Reds are yet to concede this term.

They take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield next weekend, while Aston Villa travel to Arsenal.