Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT Sports: "Yeah unfortunately there is nothing really positive to say about the game.

"The start was good. Darwin Nunez had a good moment but from that moment on it became a really bad game and there is nothing positive to say.

"I didn't like our tactical positioning in possession. We gave them one situation by passing the ball there, then everyone was chasing another guy. We scored one that was offside but it was a bad game from us. Atalanta had a good game, scored three goals and deserved to win.

"I will watch this game on Monday. I know already that if we do a couple of things better, we will be better. Can we win it back? Yes, if we play good it is possible. Can we win 3-0? I have no idea. But this feels really bad and that's important. That was a bad performance and that's how it is. That's how we lost. It feels always in this moment that they are through but until we play, they are not.

"We haven't had that that often so we have to show a reaction immediately on Sunday. In this moment it must feel bad. The lads must go home and sleep badly. But we must prepare for Crystal Palace.

"A lot of performances tonight were really 'oops, wow, I didn't know they could play like that.' A lot of the players looked really alone in a lot of moments. It was really bad. We had our biggest chances in the end and didn't use them.

"I know the boys can play better football but they didn't do it tonight and we have to show a reaction on Sunday. I'm pretty sure they will do that."