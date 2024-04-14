Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: Analysis

[Getty Images]

As week's go, this is one that Liverpool will want to forget as quickly as possible.

Dreams of a Premier League title and lifting the Europa League trophy in Dublin as they wave Jurgen Klopp off into the sunset appear to have been dashed.

In their place, a seemingly more straightforward hope among the supporters might be that their side remembers how to finish the countless chances they continue to create.

Even in a poor first-half showing, in which their vulnerability suggested a hangover from the costly draw at Manchester United and 3-0 reverse at home to Atalanta, this still fashioned a couple of big opportunities.

In different circumstances, the number of chances they spurned as they turned the screw in the second half would almost have been comical.

No matter who in a red shirt the ball fell to, that final telling touch to put the ball in the net alluded them.

The pressure ramped up as the clocked ticked towards 90 minutes but the damage had been done in the first 45 where a lack of Liverpool convicted and cohesion was seized upon by Palace - who might easily have led by more at the break.

Such a performance cannot happen again. Perfection is required from here if Liverpool are to have any hope of recovering from this bruising week to win the title.