Lively finishes in second place at Cascades NTPGA tour stop

TYLER – Brenden Lively of Bullard came in second place in the Boys 13-14 division of the North Texas Professional Golfers Association’s Cascades Country Club tour stop Monday in Tyler.

Lively carded an 82 and finished four strokes back of the winner, Mac Pillsbury of Tyler, who ended the day at 79.

In the Boys 15-18 grouping, Ryland Stinson and Gabe Bowman of Bullard finished inside the top 12.

Stinson came in tied for fourth place after firing a 77, while Bowman was tied for 11th place

following a round of 80.

Cameron Van Horn of Kemp recorded a 3-under-par, 68, to win the division.

Another Bullard youth, Avery Ritzma, represented her town well by finishing as the runner-up in the Girls 15-18 segment. She shot a round of 97 and checked in a stroke behind the winner, Kenlie Mayben of Pittsburg.

The tour is scheduled to visit The Pinnicle Club in Mabank Wednesday.