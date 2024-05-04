"It lived up to the hype": Cowgirls collect first Bedlam win in Norman since 1997

May 3—Oklahoma State senior Jilyen Poullard couldn't fully buy into the Bedlam hype until she saw it for herself. In the first two innings, she felt the full wrath of the Oklahoma faithful.

"They say Bedlam this, Bedlam that, and how crazy it is and how it's a one-of-a-kind environment," Poullard said. "You kinda wanna take it with a grain of salt until you can actually be there and experience it for yourself, and it is very true. It's the loudest environment I've ever played in in my life."

That crowd was loud for two innings. Then they were silenced. Repeatedly.

As the leadoff batter in the fifth inning, Poullard blasted an elevated fastball toward right field — headed straight for the only congregated crowd of Cowgirl fans at Love's Field. As the ball continued flight, she remembers one thought coming to mind:

"Go ball."

Go it did.

Her solo home run extended the Oklahoma State lead, and ultimately the No. 4-ranked Cowgirls prevailed in Norman over the No. 2 Sooners, winning 6-3 in Friday's series opener. It marked the first win over OU in Norman since the 1997 NCAA Regional Tournament, and the first regular season Bedlam victory on the Sooners' home field since 1993.

As Cowgirl coach Kenny Gajewski spoke with the media following his third Bedlam win as a coach, he couldn't help but get a little emotional.

The emotion wasn't about him, or even necessarily from the result of the game itself. It was a place of reflection. The journey he had been on with assistant coaches Vanessa Shippy-Fletcher and Carrie Eberle.

Shippy spent the final three years of her illustrious playing career with Gajewski at the helm. She was hired as the new hitting coach ahead of this season.

"Shippy chose to stay when I came in," Gajewski said. "We're doing things that she wanted to do and never got to be a part of. I think that's who I'm happiest for."

Shippy looked on from the top step of the dugout as her Cowgirl offense got to former OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who transferred to Oklahoma this past offseason, in the third and fourth innings. Freshman Karli Godwin played in her first Bedlam game and she delivered — and then some.

Godwin laced a two-run double down the left field line to tie the game at 2 in the third. She built the Oklahoma State lead to 6-2 in the fifth with a two-run home run into the shrubs beyond the center field wall.

In total, Godwin went 3 for 4 with four RBI and a run scored.

"This kid is special," Gajewski said. "Ice water going right through her veins. This crowd, she wasn't affected at all.

"She's so calm."

With both Godwin and Poullard, this is something that Gajewski envisioned when he recruited both of them. Two girls raised in very different situations and at very different points of life. But they share one key trait — toughness. Gajewski was sold.

"I knew that we had to get tougher," Gajewski said.

He saw that in Godwin right away.

"She's been bred, born and grown up and trained to be tough," Gajewski continued.

As for Poullard, her raw emotion and fierce passion were woven into her very spirit. It's how she was raised. She credits her Louisiana roots for that.

"Coming from a place where you know you have to grind every single day in order to shine, it's really helped my mindset," Poullard said. "I'm really grateful to be able to bring that mindset and gritty play, that from the bottom attitude, I take pride in that."

Sophomore Kyra Aycock started the game and after a rocky start, she settled in. The Sooners scored a run in the first and a run in the second, but from there, she stabilized long enough to allow in senior relief pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl to finish the job.

Aycock went 3 innings and gave up one hit and two runs. She walked six batters but managed to work around it.

"I'm just so proud of the way Kyra battled through," Gajewski said. "We talked about getting (her) through the lineup twice, we're gonna have a lead, we're gonna go to Lexi. It worked out just the way we planned."

With the win, Oklahoma State can take the series with a win today. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at noon with series finale slated for 2 p.m. Sunday. One win out of the next two would result in OSU's first softball regular season series win over OU since 2010 and just the program's second ever.