Willie Mays Rickwood Field tributes: MLB honors the late baseball icon just days after his death

There have been players who were the best players of their era, and there have been players who were great representatives of the game of baseball.

Willie Mays did both, and he did them at the highest level.

Mays, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, embodied everything that you want, not only in a superstar but also in a person. And the swagger, flair and grace he showed over four decades in baseball endeared him to the people of New York, San Francisco and the rest of the nation.

Mays was the best baseball player the world has ever seen. Maybe the best it will ever see. When you run down the list of accomplishments and accolades for The Say Hey Kid, it’s difficult to fathom that a player was able to do all the things he accomplished, even in a 23-year career:

1951 NL Rookie of The Year

1954 World Series champion

3,293 hits

660 home runs

12 Gold Glove Awards

2 NL MVP Awards

24 All-Star Game selections

