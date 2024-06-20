Advertisement
Willie Mays Rickwood Field tributes: MLB honors the late baseball icon just days after his death

Mays died just days before MLB's game honoring the Negro Leagues' legacy

yahoo sports staff

Just days before Major League Baseball was set to honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues with a game at the legendary Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., Willie Mays died at the age of 93. Mays, who was born in Westfield, Ala., just minutes away from Rickwood Field, played his first professional home games there as a member of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League. Mays' San Francisco Giants will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB game there tonight.

Mays was not set to be in attendance, with his final public statement saying he'd remain at home in California during the game.

With the passing of the "Say Hey Kid," tributes poured in from across MLB, in addition to the sports world and beyond. More tributes are expected tonight as the Giants and Cardinals take the field in Birmingham. Stay with Yahoo Sports throughout the night for all of the reaction and tributes to the baseball icon.

  • Russell Dorsey

    Willie Mays is an icon whose legacy is ingrained in the fiber of baseball

    There have been players who were the best players of their era, and there have been players who were great representatives of the game of baseball.

    Willie Mays did both, and he did them at the highest level.

    Mays, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, embodied everything that you want, not only in a superstar but also in a person. And the swagger, flair and grace he showed over four decades in baseball endeared him to the people of New York, San Francisco and the rest of the nation.

    Mays was the best baseball player the world has ever seen. Maybe the best it will ever see. When you run down the list of accomplishments and accolades for The Say Hey Kid, it’s difficult to fathom that a player was able to do all the things he accomplished, even in a 23-year career:

    • 1951 NL Rookie of The Year

    • 1954 World Series champion

    • 3,293 hits

    • 660 home runs

    • 12 Gold Glove Awards

    • 2 NL MVP Awards

    • 24 All-Star Game selections

  • Yahoo Sports Staff