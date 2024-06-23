Advertisement
Copa América: USA vs. Bolivia live updates, score, highlights as USMNT opens group play

The U.S. men's national team is looking to play spoiler in the 2024 tournament on home soil

yahoo sports staff
1

The U.S. men's national team is looking to make some waves, playing at home in Copa América 2024 and the Stars and Stripes open group play Sunday (5 p.m. ET, Fox/Univision) against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The No. 2-ranked side in the CONCACAF rankings are in Group C with Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay, which is favored to win the group.

Bolivia currently sits ninth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying rankings. The two sides last met in a 2018 friendly, which the U.S. won 3-0.

The USMNT is in Copa América for a fifth time, having finished in fourth twice — in 1995 and again at the Copa América Centenario in 2016 which was also held in the United States.

  • Dates: Sunday, June 23

  • Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: FS1

  • Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

    Henry Bushnell

    Not a 'must-win,' but... the USMNT better win

    This is an opener. No opener can make or break any team in a three-game group stage. That being said, though ...

    Bolivia is bad. Bad enough that it's necessary to explain why they're bad. Anything less than a win for the U.S. today would be a massive letdown. Even a draw would put extreme pressure on the players and head coach Gregg Berhalter entering their second match against Panama on Thursday in Atlanta.

    (They'd still be comfortably favored to advance from the group, but the vibes would be, uh, quite bad.)

    Crowd is filling in decently

    AT&T Stadium will not be anywhere close to full, especially at the 400 level. But fears that it would be alarmingly empty seem to be unfounded.

    And this will be a pro-U.S. crowd, for three main reasons:

    1. There are far fewer Bolivian Americans than, say, Colombian Americans or Peruvian Americans — less than 200,000, per U.S. government data.

    2. Soccer, generally, is not quite as central to Bolivian national identity as it is in, say, Argentina or Uruguay.

    3. Related to No. 2, the men's national team hasn't been all that good. Not many fans would travel all the way here from Bolivia for the Copa América. And not many have come from within the U.S., especially given the exorbitant ticket prices.

    All of that said ... never doubt the ability of Latino soccer fans to be loud.

    Some light reading ahead of kickoff

    From Yahoo Sports senior writer Henry's Bushnell's USMNT preview:

    The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”

    “It's not quite the World Cup,” Adams added earlier this month. “But I think it's the next best thing.”

    It’s a rare opportunity for the USMNT to confront A-list opponents in meaningful matches, and measure progress ahead of the 2026 World Cup (also stateside).

    It’s big enough, therefore, for a grand, all-encompassing, World Cup-style preview — 20 questions and answers about the USMNT as it prepares for this pan-American Copa. [Read the full preview here.]

    USMNT's tumultuous path to Copa América 2024

    No surprises in the U.S. lineup vs. Bolivia

    Once upon a time, every USMNT lineup release was suspenseful.

    Nowadays, they're pretty straightforward. Today's starting 11 is exactly what you'd expect:

    The only question mark coming into today was whether Tyler Adams was fit enough to start. He is. The question now becomes whether Adams can go 60, 75 or even 90 minutes.

    Here's the official team sheet from CONMEBOL, the tournament organizers:

    (via CONMEBOL)
    Hello and welcome to Yahoo Sports and our live coverage of the USMNT's Copa América opener vs. Bolivia.