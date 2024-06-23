Copa América: USA vs. Bolivia live updates, score, highlights as USMNT opens group play

AT&T Stadium will not be anywhere close to full, especially at the 400 level. But fears that it would be alarmingly empty seem to be unfounded.

And this will be a pro-U.S. crowd, for three main reasons:

1. There are far fewer Bolivian Americans than, say, Colombian Americans or Peruvian Americans — less than 200,000, per U.S. government data.

2. Soccer, generally, is not quite as central to Bolivian national identity as it is in, say, Argentina or Uruguay.

3. Related to No. 2, the men's national team hasn't been all that good. Not many fans would travel all the way here from Bolivia for the Copa América. And not many have come from within the U.S., especially given the exorbitant ticket prices.

All of that said ... never doubt the ability of Latino soccer fans to be loud.