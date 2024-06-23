Copa América: USA vs. Bolivia live updates, score, highlights as USMNT opens group play

Not a 'must-win,' but... the USMNT better win
This is an opener. No opener can make or break any team in a three-game group stage. That being said, though ...
Bolivia is bad. Bad enough that it's necessary to explain why they're bad. Anything less than a win for the U.S. today would be a massive letdown. Even a draw would put extreme pressure on the players and head coach Gregg Berhalter entering their second match against Panama on Thursday in Atlanta.
(They'd still be comfortably favored to advance from the group, but the vibes would be, uh, quite bad.)