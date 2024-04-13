Yahoo Sports Staff
UFC 300: Live results, highlights, odds, how to watch Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
UFC 300 is here and every fight matters. In honor of a milestone pay-per-view card, the Saturday night event has been praised as the "Super Bowl of mixed martial arts," set to take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
Of course, the light heavyweight championship clash between reigning champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill is the biggest draw. Rapper Drake already wagered $675,000 on Pereira notching the win. But it's a shot at redemption for Hill, who had to vacate the title last summer due to an Achilles injury.
That said, there are plenty more vanquishers who stand to make statements, as Saturday's 13 fights boast 12 competitors who have held or currently hold a UFC title belt.
The co-main event between champion Zhang Weili and top contender Yan Xiaonan for the women's strawweight title is bound to excite fans. The same goes for the lightweight bout between former featherweight champ Max Holloway and "BMF" champion Justin Gaethje.
The matchups on the undercard can't be ignored either, with the likes of Jiří Procházka, Aljamain Sterling, Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, Jim Miller, Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt all in action.
Follow along with all of the results and major moments from fight night with Yahoo Sports:
UFC 300 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (-135) vs. Jamahal Hill (+110)
• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (-550) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+380)
• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (-150) vs. Max Holloway (+125)
• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+185) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)
• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-2000) vs. Cody Brundage (+950)
UFC 300 prelims, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (-115) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-105)
• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (+135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-165)
• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm (+333) vs. Kayla Harrison (-450)
• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (+125) vs. Diego Lopes (-150)
UFC 300 early prelims results, odds (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)
• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Renato Moicano (+195)
• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (-140) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+115)
• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+150) vs. Bobby Green (-185)
• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+240)