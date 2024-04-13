UFC 300: Live results, highlights, odds, how to watch Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 is here and every fight matters. In honor of a milestone pay-per-view card, the Saturday night event has been praised as the "Super Bowl of mixed martial arts," set to take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Of course, the light heavyweight championship clash between reigning champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill is the biggest draw. Rapper Drake already wagered $675,000 on Pereira notching the win. But it's a shot at redemption for Hill, who had to vacate the title last summer due to an Achilles injury.

That said, there are plenty more vanquishers who stand to make statements, as Saturday's 13 fights boast 12 competitors who have held or currently hold a UFC title belt.

The co-main event between champion Zhang Weili and top contender Yan Xiaonan for the women's strawweight title is bound to excite fans. The same goes for the lightweight bout between former featherweight champ Max Holloway and "BMF" champion Justin Gaethje.

The matchups on the undercard can't be ignored either, with the likes of Jiří Procházka, Aljamain Sterling, Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, Jim Miller, Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt all in action.

Follow along with all of the results and major moments from fight night with Yahoo Sports:

Live 9 updates Figueiredo submits Garbrandt in the second round! It was curtains for Garbrandt as soon as Figgy got the second takedown. Figueiredo takes Garbrandt's back and sinks the choke. There's the tap. Honestly, I thought where Figgy might struggle at bantamweight would be on the ground trying to control bigger guys. But his grappling looked phenomenal here. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 13, 2024

First real ground work of the night/fight and the crowd starts in to booing. You guys? Not tonight, okay. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 13, 2024

Round 1: A bit of a feeling out round for Figueiredo and Garbrandt. Garbrandt landed the cleaner shots and possibly hurt Figgy with a right hand with 2 minutes left. Figueiredo picking and choosing his spots, but did land a big kick early that send Garbrandt to the mat. Round 2 starting now.

First fight just about to start. The upper section is already full, which isn’t a given for these Vegas events. Tells you that the people who paid a good chunk of change for those seats are intent on getting their money’s worth. (The lower bowl casuals are still filing in.) — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 13, 2024

Okay I’m ready. You guys ready? pic.twitter.com/1dc6Pvk3lC — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 13, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt Who they are: Figueiredo is a former UFC flyweight champ known for a fast and frenetic fighting style. Garbrandt is a former UFC bantamweight champ who once possessed slick, powerful striking, but then fell in love with planting his feet and throwing bombs (and getting knocked out). Why it matters: There are two questions here. Can Figueiredo become a real contender up a weight class at 135 pounds? And can Garbrandt win a third straight fight and prove that the losses and unfulfilled potential are in the rearview mirror? Number to remember: 2016. That’s the last year Garbrandt won three in a row. It’s also the last time he was a UFC champ.

Ben Fowlkes is on the scene tonight reporting for Yahoo Sports. Unfortunately, he did not wear the bolo tie: UFC 300 is officially a pink tie event. pic.twitter.com/brSwqSQMcr — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 13, 2024

The first fight of the night features former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) making his bantamweight debut against former champion Cody Garbrandt (14-5).

UFC 300 is finally here! Settle in and let Yahoo Sports provide you with all of the latest updates, news and highlights from the event right here in the handy dandy live blog.

UFC 300 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (-135) vs. Jamahal Hill (+110)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (-550) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+380)

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (-150) vs. Max Holloway (+125)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+185) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-2000) vs. Cody Brundage (+950)

UFC 300 prelims, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (-115) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-105)

• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (+135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-165)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm (+333) vs. Kayla Harrison (-450)

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (+125) vs. Diego Lopes (-150)

UFC 300 early prelims results, odds (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Renato Moicano (+195)

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (-140) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+115)

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+150) vs. Bobby Green (-185)

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+240)