Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7: Stanley Cup Final live updates, score as Edmonton looks to complete historic comeback

"Game Seven" might be the two best words in sports, but perhaps the only thing that could eclipse that is when a team is looking to erase a 3-0 series deficit. That's because in the history of North American major pro sports with playoff series (NHL, NBA, MLB), 407 teams have gone up 3-0 prior to this Stanley Cup Final, and only five teams across the three leagues have blown the lead to lose the series.
The good news for the Edmonton Oilers is that four of those instances have come in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, although the Florida Panthers will have home ice as the NHL season draws to an epic close in Sunrise, Fla. Connor McDavid went ballistic in Games 4 and 5, tallying 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) while leading Edmonton to get back in the series, but the Oilers' penalty killing has also been huge as well. Edmonton has killed off 18-of-19 penalties in this series and 46 of the last 47 in the playoffs.
Florida, meanwhile, needs to find some kind of spark after coming out flat in each of the last three games, getting outscored 18-5. Sam Reinhart (-3), Matthew Tkachuk (-5) and Carter Verhaeghe (-9) have been held completely in check over the last three games, and the Panthers will need their big stars to step up to avoid losing in the Cup Final for a second straight year, and becoming the first team since 1942 to lose in the Cup Final after opening the series with a 3-0 lead.
Panthers went from -3000 odds to win Stanley Cup to a coin flip in 9 days
Here are how the odds on the Panthers to win the Stanley Cup have shifted since the start of the Stanley Cup Final:
Before Game 1: -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
Before Game 2: -250
Before Game 3: -550
Before Game 4: -3000
Before Game 5: -1200
Before Game 6: -350
Before Game 7: -110
When the Oilers and Panthers started Game 4 on June 15, Florida led the series 3-0 and you would have had to bet $3,000 to win $100. The implied odds of a -3000 favorite winning are 96.7%, and that seemed low for a team up 3-0 in a playoff series.
When the Stanley Cup odds were first released before the season, the Panthers were +1800 to win it all. When the playoffs started, they were +700. There wasn't a ton of faith in the Panthers — only 4.6% of bets were on Florida to win it all — but those who held any Panthers tickets had to feel really good about it after Florida went up 3-0. And now those bets are 50/50. The Oilers and Panthers have matching -110 odds to win Game 7 at BetMGM.
Oilers, Panthers ready for historic Game 7: 'It’s not your ordinary game'
The Edmonton Oilers or the Florida Panthers will lift the Stanley Cup on Monday night following Game 7 (8 p.m. ET; ABC). It will be a historic achievement no matter the result: a first-ever championship for the Panthers or a completed series comeback by the Oilers that has not been seen in the Stanley Cup Final since 1942.
The Oilers have already made history. They are the first NHL team since the 1944-45 Detroit Red Wings to fall behind in the Cup Final 3-0 and force a Game 7. Win on Monday night and they join the 1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams to finish the job.
“It’s not your ordinary game, everybody understands that, but you’ve got to make it as ordinary as possible in your head,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Sunday. “Our room has done a great job of being at our best in these big moments, and I would expect no different.”
After the Panthers’ 4-3 victory in Game 3, it seemed as if Florida would eventually be crowned champions. They were in complete control of the series and the Oilers had no answers. Even after Edmonton’s 8-1 rout in Game 4 to stave off elimination, it was thought that the Panthers would rebound and close it out in Game 5 at home.
Are the Edmonton Oilers about to pull off a historic feat Monday in Game 7 (8 p.m. ET; ABC) of the Stanley Cup Final? The Florida Panthers are hoping to finally win the fourth game of the series after failing in their previous three tries, including Friday's 5-1 defeat at Rogers Place.
It remains to be seen if the Oilers can complete the series comeback after being down 3-0, but they've already made history by forcing a Game 7.
Edmonton became the 211th team in NHL history to fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series. By winning Game 6 they became only the 10th team to ever climb all the way back and force a Game 7 — something that hasn't happened in a decade.
But just winning three games in a row to force a do-or-die Game 7 isn't an automatic sign you're going to win the series. Only four of the previous nine series that occurred have resulted in the trailing team coming back to win the all-important fourth game — and it has happened only twice since 1975 and just once in the Stanley Cup Final.
