NFL free agency: Eagles trading Haason Reddick to Jets and more news, updates

NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Latest news

The Jets have traded for pass rusher Haason Reddick, sending the Eagles a conditional 2026 third-round pick, according to reports.

That 2026 pick could become a second-rounder if Reddick has 67.5% playtime and 10 or more sacks this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, reports that Reddick is expected to sign a new contract with the Jets.

Who are the top remaining free agents?

QB Ryan Tannehill

WR Tyler Boyd

TE Logan Thomas

DL Calais Campbell

CB Xavien Howard

S Justin Simmons

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.