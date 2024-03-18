Advertisement
NFL 2024 free agency: Top remaining players on market, and more news, updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.

When did NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency started last Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year. Players and teams are now allowed to sign contracts.

Who are the top remaining free agents?

QB Ryan Tannehill
WR Mike Williams
WR Tyler Boyd
TE Logan Thomas
OT Trent Brown
G Kevin Zeitler
DL Calais Campbell
DE Chase Young
DE Jadeveon Clowney
CB Xavien Howard
S Justin Simmons

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

What is each team's cap/needs situation?

Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.

Live318 updates
  • Frank Schwab

    NFL free agency: Good, bad and ugly

    Here's a sampling of our look at free agency thus far:

    Good: Bears, Lions, Packers

    Bad: Falcons, Titans

    Ugly: Cowboys, Vikings

    How has your team done? Find out here

    It was a good week for the NFC North. Well, most of it. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    It was a good week for the NFC North. Well, most of it. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Top remaining free agents as Week 2 kicks off

    Here are the best names still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second week:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another big name in free agency making the rounds

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who will land Mike Williams?

    Several teams are interested in Williams, one of the biggest unclaimed free agents out there.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Other teams were interested in Fields

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    An active offseason continues for Patriots

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Russell Wilson will start for Steelers, per report

    That gets that question out of the way.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interesting Steelers QB room

    Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are about to be the only two QBs on the Steelers' roster. Will they compete for the starting job?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Bears didn't get much back in the deal ...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Justin Fields reportedly being traded to the Steelers

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Seahawks signing LB Jerome Baker

    Seattle needed linebacker help after losing both Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks to free agency.

  • Liz Roscher
  • Liz Roscher

    Here are the details of Derrick Henry's two-year contract with the Ravens.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who's in the hunt for WR Mike Williams? Looks like Carolina, who recently traded for Diontae Johnson in an effort to get Bryce Young more wide receiver help.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Reports: Tyron Smith to join Jets

  • Jimmy Garoppolo joins Rams on 1-year deal

    Jimmy Garoppolo will enter the 2024 season as Matthew Stafford's back-up after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Tampa Bay reportedly agrees to terms with QB John Wolford

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Cowboys release WR Michael Gallup, per report

    Gallup will reportedly be released as a post-June 1 designation, saving the Cowboys $9.5 million under the salary cap. If Gallup remained on the roster through Saturday, $4 million of his $8.5 million base salary would have been guaranteed.

    He was reportedly given permission to seek a trade but couldn't find a match.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills make Curtis Samuel signing official

  • Charles Robinson

    The Steelers are paying league minimum ($1.21M) to Russell Wilson on his one-year deal. Pittsburgh could trade for Fields with the intention of triggering the fifth-year option and consider it a two-year sunken cost of about $30M (accounting for both Russ & Fields) for a starting QB in 2024-2025.

    In this scenario, Fields would unquestionably be competing with Russ for the Steelers' starting job. This setup is now the most sensible path to the Bears dealing Justin Fields to his next team.

  • Charles Robinson

    The Eagles addressed their need for an experienced backup trading for Kenny Pickett. It leaves a hole in the #Steelers QB depth chart.

    Russell Wilson is on a 1-year deal with no backup. Steelers were one of the teams that thought highly of #Bears Justin Fields.

    The math is mathing.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Steelers QB Kenny Pickett headed to Eagles, per report

    Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson on the veteran minimum, and they followed up by sending their 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles in a pick swap.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh gets pick No. 98 and two 2025 7th-round picks. The Eagles reportedly get and pick No. 120.

    It's similar to the exchange we saw yesterday when Washington sent Sam Howell to the Seahawks.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    TE Chris Manhertz reportedly signing with Giants

  • Rhiannon Walker

    Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat restructures contract

  • Rhiannon Walker

    49ers reportedly sign former Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell

  • Rhiannon Walker

    QB Russell Wilson explains decision to sign with Steelers

  • Rhiannon Walker

    CB Artie Burns returns to Seattle

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Calvin Ridley: 'I'm the type of player that deserves this contract'

    No shortage of confidence from the Titans' new wide receiver

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers signing former Jaguars EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Russell Wilson = officially a Steeler

  • Frank Schwab

    Texans trade first-round pick to Vikings in pick swap

    This is curious. The Minnesota Vikings are moving up.

    According to multiple reports, the Vikings will get a first-round pick this year, 23rd overall, and the 232nd overall pick from the Houston Texans for a second-round pick this year, 42nd overall, 188th overall and a second-round pick in 2025.

    For the Texans, it's a move back out of the first round but they get a move up in the late rounds and an extra second-round pick next year. That pick could be valuable if the Vikings struggle this season. And that's a possibility given the strength of the rest of the NFC North. The first-round pick Houston traded to Minnesota came from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.

    The more interesting part is what the Vikings are plotting with the extra first-round pick.

  • Frank Schwab

    Top remaining free agents

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: S Kamren Curl signing with Rams on 2-year deal

  • Marquise Brown to the Chiefs

    Wide receiver was a notable soft spot for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They just addressed that with a one-year, $11 million deal for former Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown.

  • Keenan Allen traded to Bears

    An era is ending in Los Angeles. The Chargers have traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.

  • WR Cedrick Wilson joins Saints

    Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has a new home, joining the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal.

  • Devin White joins Eagles after 5 years with Bucs

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That ends a five-year tenure in Tampa Bay, which saw him win a Super Bowl ring.

  • Commanders WR Curtis Samuel heads to Buffalo

    Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel will sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buffalo Bills with $15 million guaranteed, his agency announced Thursday. The move will reunite him with Bill offensive coordinator Joe Brady, for whom he played with the Carolina Panthers.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    RB Joe Mixon reportedly signs 3-year extension with Texans

    Two days after the Cincinnati Bengals traded Mixon to Houston, the 27-year-old is making money moves with his new team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Panthers finalizing move for ex-Vikings DE D.J. Wonnum

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Browns signing former Steelers LB Devin Bush

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ravens make Morgan Moses trade to Jets official

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Sam Howell being traded to Seahawks

    Big move in the QB market

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Jaguars closing in on deal for DT Arik Armstead

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    WR Corey Davis applies for reinstatement to NFL

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: D.J. Reader's deal worth up to $27.25M