NFL 2024 free agency: Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs, and more news, updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.

When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?

The NFL's "legal tampering" period started Monday at noon ET and ended at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. During that 52-hour window, teams were allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract adviser are permitted to communicate with teams' front-office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.

When did NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency started Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the top free agents?

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

How much salary-cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?

Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.

Live284 updates
  • Frank Schwab

    Texans trade first-round pick to Vikings in pick swap

    This is curious. The Minnesota Vikings are moving up.

    According to multiple reports, the Vikings will get a first-round pick this year, 23rd overall, and the 232nd overall pick from the Houston Texans for a second-round pick this year, 42nd overall, 188th overall and a second-round pick in 2025.

    For the Texans, it's a move back out of the first round but they get a move up in the late rounds and an extra second-round pick next year. That pick could be valuable if the Vikings struggle this season. And that's a possibility given the strength of the rest of the NFC North. The first-round pick Houston traded to Minnesota came from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.

    The more interesting part is what the Vikings are plotting with the extra first-round pick.

  • Frank Schwab

    Top remaining free agents

    OT Tyron Smith

    S Justin Simmons

    WR Mike Williams

    OT Trent Brown

    LB Jerome Baker

    CB Xavien Howard

    G Kevin Zeitler

    DE Chase Young

    QB Ryan Tannehill

    WR Tyler Boyd

    TE Logan Thomas

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: S Kamren Curl signing with Rams on 2-year deal

  • Marquise Brown to the Chiefs

    Wide receiver was a notable soft spot for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They just addressed that with a one-year, $11 million deal for former Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown.

  • Keenan Allen traded to Bears

    An era is ending in Los Angeles. The Chargers have traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.

  • WR Cedrick Wilson joins Saints

    Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has a new home, joining the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal.

  • Devin White joins Eagles after 5 years with Bucs

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That ends a five-year tenure in Tampa Bay, which saw him win a Super Bowl ring.

  • Commanders WR Curtis Samuel heads to Buffalo

    Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel will sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buffalo Bills with $15 million guaranteed, his agency announced Thursday. The move will reunite him with Bill offensive coordinator Joe Brady, for whom he played with the Carolina Panthers.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    RB Joe Mixon reportedly signs 3-year extension with Texans

    Two days after the Cincinnati Bengals traded Mixon to Houston, the 27-year-old is making money moves with his new team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Panthers finalizing move for ex-Vikings DE D.J. Wonnum

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Browns signing former Steelers LB Devin Bush

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ravens make Morgan Moses trade to Jets official

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Sam Howell being traded to Seahawks

    Big move in the QB market

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Jaguars closing in on deal for DT Arik Armstead

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    WR Corey Davis applies for reinstatement to NFL

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: D.J. Reader's deal worth up to $27.25M

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saquon Barkley: Penn State coach misinterpreted conversation

    Something to keep an eye on amid the NFL investigating the Eagles and Falcons for tampering

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions signing former Bengals DT D.J. Reader

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ravens re-signing QB Josh Johnson

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Falcons signing former 49ers return man/WR Ray-Ray McCloud

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans announce Danielle Hunter signing

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to 2-year, $16.5M deal, per report

    Fuller will be a solid addition to Miami's defense opposite Jalen Ramsey.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys reportedly re-signing CB Jourdan Lewis

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Joey Bosa staying with Chargers on restructured contract, per report

  • Jori Epstein

    Source: NFL investigating Eagles, Falcons for free-agent signings of Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins

    The NFL's "legal tampering" period has long drawn chuckles for its paradoxical name. Now, it has also spurred an investigation into two franchises, a source confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Thursday afternoon.

    The league will look into two of the biggest headline acquisitions of this free agency cycle: the Philadelphia Eagles' recruitment of running back Saquon Barkley and the Atlanta Falcons' recruitment of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

    The investigation of the Eagles stems from comments made by James Franklin, the head football coach at Barkley's alma mater Penn State.

  • Frank Schwab

    Before last season, there was excitement about Desmond Ridder as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback. That was cited as a reason the team didn't pursue Lamar Jackson when he was on the non-exclusive franchise tag.

    Things move fast in the NFL. Ridder got his chance to start, was benched multiple times due to ineffective play, heard his new coach Raheem Morris say “If we had better quarterback play, I'm probably not standing here at this podium," watched the Falcons spend $180 million on new quarterback Kirk Cousins and then was traded.

    Ridder's wild ride with the Falcons ended Thursday when the team traded him to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Will TE Hayden Hurst soon sign with Chargers?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cardinals trading for Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

    Atlanta is getting Kirk Cousins a new weapon in Rondale Moore in return

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Derrick Henry's uniform number with Ravens revealed

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Former Lions LB plans to sign with Commanders

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jets, LB C.J. Mosley agree to new deal

  • Ryan Young

    That's a lot of money in Denver...

  • Ryan Young

    The Broncos' move to release Russell Wilson, who has since signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is officially done.

  • Ryan Young

    And the Sheldon Rankins deal is a go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bengals nearing deal for DT Sheldon Rankins

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys are on the board with an outside free agent!

    Dallas is reportedly signing LB Eric Kendricks, its first free agent signing from outside the building

  • Ryan Young

    Joe Flacco is coming back for another season.

    Flacco played in five games last season with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him after starter Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco went 4-1 with the Browns and got them to the playoffs, though they were knocked out in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans.

    Flacco threw for 1,616 yards and had 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, his 16th in the league after the Baltimore Ravens took him with the No. 18 overall pick in 2008. Flacco also became the first quarterback in league history to throw for more than 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in his first five games with a new team.

    The 39-year-old will now join the Colts, who will be his fifth team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Yes Kirk Cousins already has a Falcons chain

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Joe Flacco signing with Colts

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Cardinals signing former Bengals OT Jonah Williams

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kirk Cousins was the one who tweeted the Falcons' announcement

    😂

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kirk Cousins = officially an Atlanta Falcon

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cardinals releasing 9-year veteran OT

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    WR Jamison Crowder returning to Commanders on 1-year deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Safety Harrison Smith returning to Viking on restructured contract

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chess not checkers

  • Charles McDonald

    Commanders signing veteran LB Bobby Wagner to 1-year deal

  • Charles McDonald

    The Jaguars losing Calvin Ridley is such a clean example of asset mismanagement and simply wasting time

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Calvin Ridley seems happy with his decision