NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Sunday's March Madness action live

The Elite Eight continues on Sunday with two games in both the men's and women's brackets as teams jockey for Final Four spots.

It should be a great day of action as Zach Edey and top-seeded Purdue face No. 2 Tennessee while No. 11 NC State tries to keep its magical run going against No. 4 Duke. On the women's side, undefeated No. 1 South Carolina faces its biggest challenge of the tournament yet in No. 3 Oregon State, and No. 3 NC State takes on No. 1 seed Texas.

Get ready for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Saturday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

1 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Oregon State (ABC)

3 p.m. — No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 NC State (ABC)

Men's schedule:

2:20 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (CBS)

5:05 p.m. — No. 4 Duke vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)