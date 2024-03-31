Advertisement
Live

NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Sunday's March Madness action live

Yahoo Sports Staff
4

The Elite Eight continues on Sunday with two games in both the men's and women's brackets as teams jockey for Final Four spots.

It should be a great day of action as Zach Edey and top-seeded Purdue face No. 2 Tennessee while No. 11 NC State tries to keep its magical run going against No. 4 Duke. On the women's side, undefeated No. 1 South Carolina faces its biggest challenge of the tournament yet in No. 3 Oregon State, and No. 3 NC State takes on No. 1 seed Texas.

Get ready for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Saturday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

1 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Oregon State (ABC)

3 p.m. — No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 NC State (ABC)

Men's schedule:

2:20 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (CBS)

5:05 p.m. — No. 4 Duke vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)

Live14 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: South Carolina 37, Oregon State 33

    The Beavers are very much alive in this one as we head to the break. They'll have to navigate Beers' foul trouble down the stretch now unfortunately.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raegan Beers just collected her third foul with under a minute left in the second quarter and it was a questionable one. OSU coaching staff isn't happy about it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Now it's Oregon State breaking the press for an easy layup. The Beavers are hanging around in this one as the second quarter winds down.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Gamecocks have pushed their lead to 9 points now with their own run. Kamilla Cardoso is getting some easy shots from short range and MiLaysia Fulwiley has 6 points off the bench.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Three blocks already by South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins, a huge reason the Gamecocks are crushing in paint points, 12-0. It is tough to deal with the length South Carolina puts out there.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 1Q: South Carolina 18, Oregon State 14

    The Beavers end the quarter on an 8-2 run to cut into South Carolina's lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Gamecocks have jumped out to a 10-4 lead now after a 3-pointer from Te-Hina Paopao. South Carolina's defense is swarming.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Checking in from Albany where our first regional champion will be crowned. That brief 2-0 lead for Oregon State was South Carolina's largest deficit of the tournament.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway with South Carolina vs. Oregon State!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    South Carolina escaped a nervous Sweet 16 finish with a familiar formula: 'How can you guard us?'

    Click photo for story. Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    Click photo for story. Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After that, No. 1 Purdue faces No. 2 Tennessee at 2:20 ET, No. 3 NC State (women) plays No. 1 Texas at 3 ET and Duke-NC State (men) will finish things off with a 5:05 tip time.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The action will start here in 15 minutes or so with No. 1 South Carolina trying to keep its undefeated season alive against No. 3 Oregon State.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning/afternoon folks and welcome to our live tracker for Sunday's NCAA tournament games!