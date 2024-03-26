NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Monday's March Madness action

Gritty win by Iowa that means more than a blowout in Clark's final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes can score with anybody. They know that; we know that. But today, they had to really battle, be smart, value every possession and play sometimes ugly basketball.

West Virginia played a phenomenal defensive game to disrupt Iowa's offense and Iowa still earned the Sweet 16 berth. To really drive that point home: It's only the second time this season Iowa has scored below 67 points. Their seven assists is a season-low and only the second time below 10. And Clark's three assists are tied for a season low. Every one of those other instances were the loss to Kansas State.

And a special shoutout to Gabbie Marshall, who AGAIN shifted momentum with a late-game block on the perimeter. Clark, Marshall and Kate Martin are finding ways to keep playing.