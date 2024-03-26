Yahoo Sports Staff
NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Monday's March Madness action
The frenetic first five days of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments came to a close on Monday as the women wrapped up the second round.
The Sweet 16 field is now set after a Monday filled with favorites winning. Here are the day's results.
Women's second-round schedule
No. 2 Notre Dame 71, No. 7 Ole Miss 56
No. 4 NC State 79, No. 6 Tennessee 72
No. 3 UConn 72, No. 6 Syracuse 64
No. 4 Indiana 75, No. 5 Oklahoma 68
No. 1 Iowa 64, No. 8 West Virginia 54
No. 2 UCLA 67, No. 7 Creighton 63
No. 4 Gonzaga 77, No. 5 Utah 66
A look at the Women's Sweet 16 👀 pic.twitter.com/oluUKBEpGa
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 26, 2024
One Yahoo user out there has a PERFECT women's bracket through two rounds 😱
WE HAVE A PERFECT BRACKET HEADING INTO THE SWEET SIXTEEN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JNrPtXA7xi
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 26, 2024
Final: Gonzaga 77, Utah 66
Zags advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2015. Yvonne Ejim leads the way with 17 points and 13 boards. Utah goes down despite 35 points from senior star Alissa Pili.
Final: USC 73, Kansas 55
USC is heading to the Sweet 16.
The Zags are rolling now and up 19
. @CALEBcsw is having a good time 👋#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/el4ejeKHAF
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 26, 2024
The Jayhawks are hanging around here late in the third quarter. Only down 5 with three minutes left.
Dagger 👌 @Twinballerz #MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN 2 / @ZagWBB pic.twitter.com/yrRXHU4NeU
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 26, 2024
The Utes and Zags are knotted in a close one.
COUNT IT!@alissa_pili #GoUtes
📺 https://t.co/RgxRxDlksq pic.twitter.com/loJ3RShNBk
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 26, 2024
Halftime: USC 33, Kansas 24
USC is 8-of-19 from 3-point range at the break 🎯
It's raining threes in LA! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/dzuuHJpWGA
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 26, 2024
Final: UCLA 67, Creighton 63
The Bruins hold on as well and will advance to play LSU in the Sweet 16.
- Cassandra Negley
Gritty win by Iowa that means more than a blowout in Clark's final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes can score with anybody. They know that; we know that. But today, they had to really battle, be smart, value every possession and play sometimes ugly basketball.
West Virginia played a phenomenal defensive game to disrupt Iowa's offense and Iowa still earned the Sweet 16 berth. To really drive that point home: It's only the second time this season Iowa has scored below 67 points. Their seven assists is a season-low and only the second time below 10. And Clark's three assists are tied for a season low. Every one of those other instances were the loss to Kansas State.
And a special shoutout to Gabbie Marshall, who AGAIN shifted momentum with a late-game block on the perimeter. Clark, Marshall and Kate Martin are finding ways to keep playing.
Final: No. 1 Iowa 64, No. 8 West Virginia 54
After some nervous early moments, the top-seeded Hawkeyes find a way to get past a gritty Mountaineers team. Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points and 8 rebounds. Iowa will face Colorado in the Sweet 16.
Defense ➡️ Offense @GabbieMarshall x @sydneyaffolter1#Hawkeyes
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/vEEwW8UlLW
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 26, 2024
MARSHALL WITH THE BLOCK, AFFOLTER WITH THE SCORE 🗣️
Iowa leads late in the 4th.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sZPyIWvlnJ
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2024
We have ourselves a game. Iowa is up 2, WVU has the ball. The Hawkeyes are up 50-48.
The Mountaineers have tied it up! There are 5 minutes left in this one.
😤😤😤#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/Uk8teVPnjJ
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 26, 2024
End 3Q: Iowa 48, West Virginia 38
Will the Mountaineers be able to cut the deficit in the fourth?
- Cassandra Negley
Iowa is 3-3 when it scores below 80 and it's questionable if the Hawkeyes crest that today. They've scored 48 through three quarters thanks to eight consecutive points in the final 90 seconds.
This is a tough matchup for Iowa and West Virginia may have been underseeded. The Mountaineers rank 21st in NET and 26th in Her Hoop Stats rating (an impressive 11th in HHS defensive ratings).
West Virginia is making this ugly and it's working. The Mountaineers have cut it to 2 points with under 2 left in the third quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark just pulled up on consecutive possessions and it's a 10-point game all of a sudden.
CAITLIN CLARK DEEP 3 🗣️
Iowa leads by 10.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bKkgakdcd2
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2024
Closing in 👀#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @WVUWBB pic.twitter.com/jmCqCZkErc
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 26, 2024
Meanwhile, Creighton is making UCLA work early. The Bluejays are up 28-19 and Lauren Jensen has 12 with just over 6 minutes left in the first half.
- Cassandra Negley
GREAT half for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are exactly where they want to be and that's with two players in foul trouble and a third (leading scorer JJ Quinerly) on the bench after that potential leg injury.
Iowa is the team with its back against the wall. It has nine turnovers after coming into the game averaging 13.7. West Virginia's season-low in turnovers forced is 18. And then the obvious that Iowa has only 26 points, which is one-third of their game average.
Halftime: Iowa 26, West Virginia 24
The Hawkeyes are struggling against the Mountaineers after a quick start to the game. Clark has 11 but has taken 11 shots.
Clark has 9 now and Iowa is up 5 with 5 minutes left in the second quarter
Caitlin Clark. SPLASH.
(via @MarchMadnessWBB)pic.twitter.com/azX3FMU0mv
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 26, 2024
Final: Indiana 75, Oklahoma 68
The Hoosiers advance and get the unenviable task of facing South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Mackenzie Holmes had 29 to lead Indiana.
The Hoosiers might've just sealed it.
🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣
pic.twitter.com/VMIhbOSsyq
— WSLAM (@wslam) March 26, 2024
Whatever works.
lol her teammates were even clowning her drama flop pic.twitter.com/lqPcq9Xici
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) March 26, 2024
Clark already has a pair of trademark threes, but the Mountaineers are hanging tough thanks to some jumpers from JJ Quinerly.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark has her first trademark three from basically the spot she set the record from.
CLARK FROM DEEP 🗣️
Iowa ties it up 5-5.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9Yx4VJqawo
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2024
This is Caitlin Clark's final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Will it all be roses?
Final: UConn 72, Syracuse 64
The Huskies survive! Paige Bueckers is the hero once again with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. They'll move on to face Duke in the Sweet 16.
Paige Bueckers finds KK Arnold for a corner 3 and it's a dagger. The freshman buries it and the Huskies go up 6 with just seconds remaining.
KK ARNOLD!!!
The biggest shot of her young UConn career! pic.twitter.com/U3DnS5tU31
— Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 26, 2024
Amid all of that and Bueckers' 32-point outing, the Huskies are only up 3 with 50 seconds left.
Paige Bueckers has her own rebuttal to push the UConn lead back to 4. This one is coming down to the wire!
Orange down 4 with less than 2 minutes left.
Two straight 3-pointers by Syracuse and all of a sudden we have a ballgame!
Nika Muhl has just fouled out. She was Dyaisha Fair's primary defender and has kept her mostly under wraps so far. We'll see if that plays a factor down the stretch with just under 5 minutes left.
Paige is still doing her thing. Now up to 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
PAIGE IS UNFAZED 🔥#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/x5bpBxT7l7
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
Dyaisha Fair is fourth all time in women's scoring now and could be third with a couple more shots here down the stretch.
The Huskies are up 10 with 6 minutes left.
- Cassandra Negley
Ashlynn Shade hitting shots like that buzzer-beating 3 will win the game for UConn in the fourth quarter. UConn relies heavily on Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards. Bueckers is getting hers (25p), but Syracuse is quieting Edwards' offensive production (7p). Someone else needs to step up. That could also be the other freshman starter KK Arnold, who was hot early.
The Hoosiers and Sooners are still trading early.
. @sara_scalia14 makes a splash ☔️#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN2 / @IndianaWBB pic.twitter.com/HJ7wjSXvgW
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
UConn's Ashlynn Shade hits a 3-ball from the corner to end a 3rd quarter where Syracuse hung tough. It's a 9-point game as we head into the final quarter.
Meanwhile, Syracuse has closed the gap to open the 3rd quarter. No field goals for the Huskies in the first 5 minutes after halftime as the Orange have closed it to 3.
The Sooners and Hoosiers are in a tight one as the second quarter winds down.
REYNA SCOTT SAID GIMMIE THAT ☝️#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN2 / @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/rdeNEQfTLp
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024