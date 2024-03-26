Advertisement

NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Monday's March Madness action

Yahoo Sports Staff
The frenetic first five days of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments came to a close on Monday as the women wrapped up the second round.

The Sweet 16 field is now set after a Monday filled with favorites winning. Here are the day's results.

Women's second-round schedule

No. 2 Notre Dame 71, No. 7 Ole Miss 56

No. 4 NC State 79, No. 6 Tennessee 72

No. 3 UConn 72, No. 6 Syracuse 64

No. 4 Indiana 75, No. 5 Oklahoma 68

No. 1 Iowa 64, No. 8 West Virginia 54

No. 2 UCLA 67, No. 7 Creighton 63

No. 1 USC 73, No. 8 Kansas 55

No. 4 Gonzaga 77, No. 5 Utah 66

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    One Yahoo user out there has a PERFECT women's bracket through two rounds 😱

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Gonzaga 77, Utah 66

    Zags advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2015. Yvonne Ejim leads the way with 17 points and 13 boards. Utah goes down despite 35 points from senior star Alissa Pili.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: USC 73, Kansas 55

    USC is heading to the Sweet 16.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Zags are rolling now and up 19

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Jayhawks are hanging around here late in the third quarter. Only down 5 with three minutes left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Utes and Zags are knotted in a close one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: USC 33, Kansas 24

    USC is 8-of-19 from 3-point range at the break 🎯

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UCLA 67, Creighton 63

    The Bruins hold on as well and will advance to play LSU in the Sweet 16.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Gritty win by Iowa that means more than a blowout in Clark's final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes can score with anybody. They know that; we know that. But today, they had to really battle, be smart, value every possession and play sometimes ugly basketball.

    West Virginia played a phenomenal defensive game to disrupt Iowa's offense and Iowa still earned the Sweet 16 berth. To really drive that point home: It's only the second time this season Iowa has scored below 67 points. Their seven assists is a season-low and only the second time below 10. And Clark's three assists are tied for a season low. Every one of those other instances were the loss to Kansas State.

    And a special shoutout to Gabbie Marshall, who AGAIN shifted momentum with a late-game block on the perimeter. Clark, Marshall and Kate Martin are finding ways to keep playing.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: No. 1 Iowa 64, No. 8 West Virginia 54

    After some nervous early moments, the top-seeded Hawkeyes find a way to get past a gritty Mountaineers team. Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points and 8 rebounds. Iowa will face Colorado in the Sweet 16.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We have ourselves a game. Iowa is up 2, WVU has the ball. The Hawkeyes are up 50-48.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Mountaineers have tied it up! There are 5 minutes left in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End 3Q: Iowa 48, West Virginia 38

    Will the Mountaineers be able to cut the deficit in the fourth?

  • Cassandra Negley

    Iowa is 3-3 when it scores below 80 and it's questionable if the Hawkeyes crest that today. They've scored 48 through three quarters thanks to eight consecutive points in the final 90 seconds.

    This is a tough matchup for Iowa and West Virginia may have been underseeded. The Mountaineers rank 21st in NET and 26th in Her Hoop Stats rating (an impressive 11th in HHS defensive ratings).

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    West Virginia is making this ugly and it's working. The Mountaineers have cut it to 2 points with under 2 left in the third quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caitlin Clark just pulled up on consecutive possessions and it's a 10-point game all of a sudden.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Creighton is making UCLA work early. The Bluejays are up 28-19 and Lauren Jensen has 12 with just over 6 minutes left in the first half.

  • Cassandra Negley

    GREAT half for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are exactly where they want to be and that's with two players in foul trouble and a third (leading scorer JJ Quinerly) on the bench after that potential leg injury.

    Iowa is the team with its back against the wall. It has nine turnovers after coming into the game averaging 13.7. West Virginia's season-low in turnovers forced is 18. And then the obvious that Iowa has only 26 points, which is one-third of their game average.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Iowa 26, West Virginia 24

    The Hawkeyes are struggling against the Mountaineers after a quick start to the game. Clark has 11 but has taken 11 shots.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clark has 9 now and Iowa is up 5 with 5 minutes left in the second quarter

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Indiana 75, Oklahoma 68

    The Hoosiers advance and get the unenviable task of facing South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Mackenzie Holmes had 29 to lead Indiana.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Hoosiers might've just sealed it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Whatever works.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clark already has a pair of trademark threes, but the Mountaineers are hanging tough thanks to some jumpers from JJ Quinerly.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caitlin Clark has her first trademark three from basically the spot she set the record from.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    This is Caitlin Clark's final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Will it all be roses?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UConn 72, Syracuse 64

    The Huskies survive! Paige Bueckers is the hero once again with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. They'll move on to face Duke in the Sweet 16.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Paige Bueckers finds KK Arnold for a corner 3 and it's a dagger. The freshman buries it and the Huskies go up 6 with just seconds remaining.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Amid all of that and Bueckers' 32-point outing, the Huskies are only up 3 with 50 seconds left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Paige Bueckers has her own rebuttal to push the UConn lead back to 4. This one is coming down to the wire!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Orange down 4 with less than 2 minutes left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Two straight 3-pointers by Syracuse and all of a sudden we have a ballgame!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Nika Muhl has just fouled out. She was Dyaisha Fair's primary defender and has kept her mostly under wraps so far. We'll see if that plays a factor down the stretch with just under 5 minutes left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Paige is still doing her thing. Now up to 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dyaisha Fair is fourth all time in women's scoring now and could be third with a couple more shots here down the stretch.

    The Huskies are up 10 with 6 minutes left.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Ashlynn Shade hitting shots like that buzzer-beating 3 will win the game for UConn in the fourth quarter. UConn relies heavily on Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards. Bueckers is getting hers (25p), but Syracuse is quieting Edwards' offensive production (7p). Someone else needs to step up. That could also be the other freshman starter KK Arnold, who was hot early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Hoosiers and Sooners are still trading early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UConn's Ashlynn Shade hits a 3-ball from the corner to end a 3rd quarter where Syracuse hung tough. It's a 9-point game as we head into the final quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Syracuse has closed the gap to open the 3rd quarter. No field goals for the Huskies in the first 5 minutes after halftime as the Orange have closed it to 3.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Sooners and Hoosiers are in a tight one as the second quarter winds down.