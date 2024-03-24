NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Follow Sunday's March Madness action live

First-round play is in the books for both the men and women, and Sweet 16 berths are on the line.

Cinderellas are still dancing in both brackets, and the stakes are ratcheting up. Sunday brings a full slate of second-round action for both the men and women and plenty of intrigue over who advances to the second weekend.

Here's the schedule for Sunday's college basketball action:

Sunday afternoon

Men's schedule (All times Eastern):

12:10 p.m. — No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 Colorado (CBS)

12:40 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 8 Utah State (CBS)

Women's schedule:

Noon — No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Duke (ESPN)

1 p.m — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 North Carolina (ABC)

2 p.m. — No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Colorado (ESPN)

3 p.m.— No. 3 LSU vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (ABC)

4 p.m. No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 6 Nebraska (ESPN)

Sunday evening

Men's schedule:

5:15 p.m. — No. 4 Duke vs. No. 12 James Madison (CBS)

6:10 p.m. — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Clemson (TNT)

7:10 p.m. — No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (TBS)

7:45 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 9 Northwestern (truTV)

8:40 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (TNT)

9:40 p.m. — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Yale (TBS)

Women's schedule:

6 p.m. — Texas vs. (8) Alabama (ESPN)

8 p.m. — No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Baylor (ESPN)

10 p.m. — No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 Iowa State (ESPN)