Copa América: Mexico vs. Jamaica live updates, score, highlights as El Tri face Reggae Boyz

Group B play in Copa América 2024 is underway, with Venezuela taking down Ecuador in Saturday's early match with a 2-1 win in Santa Clara, California, and continues Saturday night as Mexico takes on Jamaica at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mexico enters the tournament as CONCACAF's top-ranked team — the U.S. is second, and opens its tournament Sunday vs. Bolivia — while Jamaica is No. 5 in the rankings. El Tri won the most recent CONCACAF Gold Cup back in 2023, also on U.S. soil.

How to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica in Copa América 2024:

Dates: Saturday, June 22

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of the Mexico vs. Jamaica group stage matchup in Copa América 2024.