Copa América: Mexico vs. Jamaica live updates, score, highlights as El Tri face Reggae Boyz

yahoo sports staff

Group B play in Copa América 2024 is underway, with Venezuela taking down Ecuador in Saturday's early match with a 2-1 win in Santa Clara, California, and continues Saturday night as Mexico takes on Jamaica at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mexico enters the tournament as CONCACAF's top-ranked team — the U.S. is second, and opens its tournament Sunday vs. Bolivia — while Jamaica is No. 5 in the rankings. El Tri won the most recent CONCACAF Gold Cup back in 2023, also on U.S. soil.

  • Dates: Saturday, June 22

  • Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: Fox

  • Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of the Mexico vs. Jamaica group stage matchup in Copa América 2024.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Uh oh. Edson Alvarez is down.

    Non-contact injury. He appears to be grabbing his hamstring.

    One of the worst possible developments for Mexico in this first half.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Leon Bailey's absence

    Shamar Nicholson just went down for Jamaica. Then walked off, and is now back on.

    Seems like a good time for a reminder that Jamaica's most talented player, Leon Bailey, would be starting in Nicholson's place — if he weren't in a prolonged spat with the Jamaican Football Federation. Jamaica listed Bailey on its Copa América roster, but Bailey, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, has declined to participate.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    23'

    Play has resumed. Nicholson back on his feet.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jamaica's Shamar Nicholson is down on the field after a header attempt. Play has stopped as trainers attend to him.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    15' Santiago Giménez came close

  • Henry Bushnell

    Bright start for Mexico

    El Tri so far has had more of the ball and a few decent chances. Players seem to have a confident zip about them. Crowd is upbeat.

    Jamaica has an equally dangerous front five, though, and will be in this game as long as it stays level, even if it feels unbalanced.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    4' Luis Chavez denied

  • Henry Bushnell

    Checking in from Houston ...

    This, on one hand, feels like a big occasion for Mexico. A fresh start, in a major tournament, under a manager who isn't (yet) hated.

    But the atmosphere feels ... somewhat underwhelming. Or at least standard for El Tri in the States. The stadium is 2/3 full. There's no heightened buzz above and beyond what you'd get for a Nations League or Gold Cup final.

    Could be because organizers have priced out fans. Could be because of the deflated expectations around this Mexico team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    🇲🇽 vs. 🇯🇲 starts now!

    Copa América Group B: Mexico vs. Jamaica

    Welcome to our live coverage of Mexico vs. Jamaica in the 2024 Copa América! We are about 60 minutes away from kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston and Yahoo Sports senior soccer writer Henry Bushnell is on the ground to report from the scene.

    Mexico and Jamaica last met in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinal with El Tri advancing to the final after a 3-0 shutout of the Reggae Boyz. Mexico went on to defeat Panama for its ninth Gold Cup title, the most by any team. El Tri's roster for Saturday's match will look much different, however, as managerJaime Lozano has opted to call up younger players instead of mainstays like Henry Martin, Jaime Lozano and Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa.

    Still, Mexico is the favorite to win Saturday (-225 at BetMGM) with Jamaica (+650) also missing several of its star players. Aston Villa's Leon Bailey has refused to suit up for Heimir Hallgrímson's squad due to a variety of reasons, but mainly because of a rift with the Jamaican soccer federation. Veteran goalkeeper Andre Blake is also sidelined with a knee injury.