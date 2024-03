[Sign up for Bracket Madness | Printable brackets: Men's | Women's]

Selection Sunday is here.

The final few conference championship games are in the books and the brackets are out.

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region. Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders Iowa State and Arizona.

On the women's side, South Carolina once again claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. It marks the Gamecocks' fourth straight season as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks were an easy choice for the top seed. They went a perfect 32-0 this season after marking their second straight undefeated regular season, and then they beat LSU in a very contentious title game to win the SEC tournament. South Carolina, which won the national championship in 2022, made it to the Final Four again last season — though the Gamecocks were knocked out by Iowa.

Whether you're a die-hard hoops head, a casual or someone who's never watched a college basketball game, there's a decent chance you've been invited to fill out a bracket. If not, join one of our free public contests and fill out a men's and women's bracket today.