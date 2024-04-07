Iowa vs. South Carolina live scores, updates: Follow NCAA women's championship game

We're here. It's a matchup for the ages for the national championship. The best player in the nation, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, faces the best team in the nation: undefeated South Carolina.

In a season where so much history has been made, including Clark's scoring records and multiple TV viewership milestones, this game seems like the perfect way to cap off a memorable season.

It's a rematch of last year's Final Four, where Iowa upset then-undefeated South Carolina. The Gamecocks (37-0) haven't lost since despite a mostly revamped starting lineup.

What is the same as last year is Clark, who earned a second straight Naismith National Player of the Year award while rampaging her way through the record books this season. Sunday will mark the final game of her historic college career, but can she truly be considered the GOAT if she doesn't win a championship?

Her Hawkeyes came up short in the national title game last year against LSU. They have their shot at redemption, while the Gamecocks have a chance to finish a perfect season.

You couldn't script it any better, so follow along all day as we track the action in Cleveland.

Women's NCAA championship

3 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Iowa (ABC)