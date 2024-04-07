Advertisement
Iowa vs. South Carolina live scores, updates: Follow NCAA women's championship game

Yahoo Sports Staff
We're here. It's a matchup for the ages for the national championship. The best player in the nation, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, faces the best team in the nation: undefeated South Carolina.

In a season where so much history has been made, including Clark's scoring records and multiple TV viewership milestones, this game seems like the perfect way to cap off a memorable season.

It's a rematch of last year's Final Four, where Iowa upset then-undefeated South Carolina. The Gamecocks (37-0) haven't lost since despite a mostly revamped starting lineup.

What is the same as last year is Clark, who earned a second straight Naismith National Player of the Year award while rampaging her way through the record books this season. Sunday will mark the final game of her historic college career, but can she truly be considered the GOAT if she doesn't win a championship?

Her Hawkeyes came up short in the national title game last year against LSU. They have their shot at redemption, while the Gamecocks have a chance to finish a perfect season.

You couldn't script it any better, so follow along all day as we track the action in Cleveland.

Women's NCAA championship

3 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Iowa (ABC)

    If I recall correctly, South Carolina's largest deficit of the tournament was two points in one of the Albany regional games. Unchartered territory for this Gamecocks group.

    Cardoso answered a Clark three-pointer with a layup for South Carolina's first points of the game.

    South Carolina can't get anything to fall and the Hawkeyes start the game on a 10-0 run.

    Cardoso easily won the tip but it was Iowa to get on the board first with a three-pointer from Kate Martin.

    Here are your starters. The crowd came to an undeniable roar when Caitlin Clark was introduced.

    Iowa:

    • Caitlin Clark

    • Gabbie Marshall

    • Sydney Affolter

    • Kate Martin

    • Hannah Stuelke

    South Carolina:

    • Te-Hina Paopao

    • Raven Johnson

    • Bree Hall

    • Chloe Kitts

    • Kamilla Cardoso

    The moment has arrived. The national anthem will play soon, players will be introduced. No matter the outcome, this game will be historic for women's basketball.

    Hello from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. It's a full house and looks like nearly every fan in the place is at their seat standing during pre-tip warm-ups.

    Clark won't be the only key player for the Hawkeyes today, as Kate Martin is also expected to provide an X-factor. Ahead of her final game for Iowa, she gave the team an animated speech.

    Caitlin Clark lost in the title game against LSU last year. The stage is set for a storybook ending to her record-breaking collegiate career.

    Arrivals in high definition:

    Caitlin Clark Mania knows no bounds. Hawkeyes fans are all around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Here's Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder:

    The crowds are already out!

    Iowa-South Carolina is a perfect ending to historic, memorable season: 'You can't ask for anything better'

    Click photo for story. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Dawn Staley: 'If Caitlin Clark wins the championship ... she's a GOAT'

    Click to read story. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    UConn lands No. 1 recruit Sarah Strong day after heartbreaking Final Four loss

    Click photo for story. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Iowa's Final Four win vs. UConn draws 14.2 million viewers for most-watched ESPN basketball game ever

    Click photo to read story. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Good afternoon folks and welcome to our national championship live tracker! We still have about an hour until gametime, so here's some light reading to get you ready for the action

    It's almost that time! Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley woke up with the title clash on her mind: