Iowa vs. South Carolina live scores, updates: Follow NCAA women's championship game

We're here. It's a matchup for the ages for the national championship. The best player in the nation, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, faces the best team in the nation: undefeated South Carolina.
In a season where so much history has been made, including
Clark's scoring records and multiple TV viewership milestones, this game seems like the perfect way to cap off a memorable season.
It's a rematch of last year's Final Four, where Iowa upset then-undefeated South Carolina. The Gamecocks (37-0) haven't lost since despite a mostly revamped starting lineup.
What is the same as last year is Clark, who earned a second straight Naismith National Player of the Year award while rampaging her way through the record books this season. Sunday will mark the final game of her historic college career, but
can she truly be considered the GOAT if she doesn't win a championship?
Her Hawkeyes came up short in the national title game last year against LSU. They have their shot at redemption, while the Gamecocks have a chance to finish a perfect season.
You couldn't script it any better, so follow along all day as we track the action in Cleveland.
Women's NCAA championship 3 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Iowa (ABC) Live 20 updates Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
If I recall correctly, South Carolina's largest deficit of the tournament was two points in one of the Albany regional games. Unchartered territory for this Gamecocks group.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
Cardoso answered a Clark three-pointer with a layup for South Carolina's first points of the game.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:18 PM EDT
South Carolina can't get anything to fall and the Hawkeyes start the game on a 10-0 run.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Cardoso easily won the tip but it was Iowa to get on the board first with a three-pointer from Kate Martin.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Here are your starters. The crowd came to an undeniable roar when Caitlin Clark was introduced.
Iowa:
Caitlin Clark
Gabbie Marshall
Sydney Affolter
Kate Martin
Hannah Stuelke
South Carolina:
Te-Hina Paopao
Raven Johnson
Bree Hall
Chloe Kitts
Kamilla Cardoso
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:06 PM EDT
The moment has arrived. The national anthem will play soon, players will be introduced. No matter the outcome, this game will be historic for women's basketball.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT
Hello from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. It's a full house and looks like nearly every fan in the place is at their seat standing during pre-tip warm-ups.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:52 PM EDT
Clark won't be the only key player for the Hawkeyes today, as Kate Martin is also expected to provide an X-factor. Ahead of her final game for Iowa, she gave the team an animated speech.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
Caitlin Clark lost in the title game against LSU last year. The stage is set for a storybook ending to her record-breaking collegiate career.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:33 PM EDT
Arrivals in high definition:
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
Caitlin Clark Mania knows no bounds. Hawkeyes fans are all around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Here's Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder:
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:14 PM EDT
The crowds are already out!
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:09 PM EDT Iowa-South Carolina is a perfect ending to historic, memorable season: 'You can't ask for anything better' Click photo for story. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:08 PM EDT Dawn Staley: 'If Caitlin Clark wins the championship ... she's a GOAT' Click to read story. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:07 PM EDT UConn lands No. 1 recruit Sarah Strong day after heartbreaking Final Four loss Click photo for story. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:06 PM EDT Iowa's Final Four win vs. UConn draws 14.2 million viewers for most-watched ESPN basketball game ever Click photo to read story. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT
Good afternoon folks and welcome to our national championship live tracker! We still have about an hour until gametime, so here's some light reading to get you ready for the action
Sun, April 7, 2024 at 2:01 PM EDT
It's almost that time! Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley woke up with the title clash on her mind: