Copa América: Mexico salvages win over Jamaica after losing captain Edson Álvarez to injury

Mexico's Edson Alvarez grimaces in pain during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Jamaica in Houston, Texas, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It took 69 minutes and multiple close calls, but Mexico finally broke through in the second half of their Copa América opener against Jamaica on Saturday night.

The goal came from an unlikely source in Gerardo Arteaga, who found the net for just the second time in an El Tri jersey. For the vibrant crowd of mostly Mexican fans at NRG Stadium in Houston, it didn’t matter where it came from just that it finally came after tragedy struck the team in the first half.

Edson Álvarez, El Tri’s most accomplished player, went down with a non-contact injury 27 minutes into the match. He grabbed his hamstring as he lay on the grass writhing in pain. A stretcher was brought out for the West Ham midfielder who was clearly in agony, but he was instead helped off the pitch by two trainers. He wouldn’t return and his status moving forward remains unclear.

What was clear was the emotional impact on the team and the crowd full of El Tri supporters. Losing a player of Alvarez’s quality is a brutal blow for Mexico and the crowd’s energy seemed to wane after seeing arguably their best player helped off the field in tears.

The second half began after a longer than usual delay. El Tri’s tardiness coming out of the locker room continued into the second half until a disallowed Jamaican goal in the 57th minute changed the momentum. Soon after, Mexico was firing shot after shot at Jamaica’s Jahmali Waite, who was making a strong case for man of the match as Andre Blake’s replacement, until Arteaga lashed the ball into the side netting from 20 yards out.

MEXICO FINALLY BREAKS THROUGH 🇲🇽



Gerardo Arteaga with a beauty of a strike 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/tDzDeMzIbQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2024

Celebrations ensued and El Tri was able to hold on for the 1-0 win. Now, Mexico must wait for news of their injured captain.

Here's how the entire Mexico vs. Jamaica group stage matchup unfolded in real time.