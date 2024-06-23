Copa América: Mexico salvages win over Jamaica after losing captain Edson Álvarez to injury

It took 69 minutes and multiple close calls, but Mexico finally broke through in the second half of their Copa América opener against Jamaica on Saturday night.
The goal came from an unlikely source in Gerardo Arteaga, who found the net for just the second time in an El Tri jersey. For the vibrant crowd of mostly Mexican fans at NRG Stadium in Houston, it didn’t matter where it came from just that it finally came after tragedy struck the team in the first half.
Edson Álvarez, El Tri’s most accomplished player, went down with a non-contact injury 27 minutes into the match. He grabbed his hamstring as he lay on the grass writhing in pain. A stretcher was brought out for the West Ham midfielder who was clearly in agony, but he was instead helped off the pitch by two trainers. He wouldn’t return and his status moving forward remains unclear.
What was clear was the emotional impact on the team and the crowd full of El Tri supporters. Losing a player of Alvarez’s quality is a brutal blow for Mexico and the crowd’s energy seemed to wane after seeing arguably their best player helped off the field in tears.
The second half began after a longer than usual delay. El Tri’s tardiness coming out of the locker room continued into the second half until a disallowed Jamaican goal in the 57th minute changed the momentum. Soon after, Mexico was firing shot after shot at Jamaica’s Jahmali Waite, who was making a strong case for man of the match as Andre Blake’s replacement, until Arteaga lashed the ball into the side netting from 20 yards out.
For Mexico, Guillermo Martinez replaces Santiago Gimenez and Carlos Rodriguez comes on for Orbelin Pineda. On the Jamaican side Damion Lowe comes in for Demarai Gray and Michael Hector for Di'Shon Bernard.
Henry Bushnell
And another Mexico chance!
Gimenez the link this time. He finds Julián Quiñones bursting forward. Quiñones takes two excellent touches, into the box, but a Jamaican defender recovers to make a superb last-ditch block.
Perhaps the best chance of the game yet.
Henry Bushnell
Mexico chance!
Santi Gimenez comes alive, drops a shoulder, does everything right, and blasts a right-footed shot toward the roof of the net.
But Jamaican goalkeeper Jahmali Waite reacted really well, and got two palms to it.
Álvarez, by far the most accomplished player on this Mexico roster, pulled up and went down with a non-contact injury. He appeared to be grabbing his hamstring as he writhed on the grass.
One of the worst possible developments for Mexico in this first half. He was helped off the field by two staffers, and replaced by Luis Romo.
Impossible to know the severity, but Álvarez tournament could be over.
Henry Bushnell
Leon Bailey's absence
Shamar Nicholson just went down for Jamaica. Then walked off, and is now back on.
Seems like a good time for a reminder that Jamaica's most talented player, Leon Bailey, would be starting in Nicholson's place — if he weren't in a prolonged spat with the Jamaican Football Federation. Jamaica listed Bailey on its Copa América roster, but Bailey, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, has declined to participate.
Yahoo Sports Staff
23'
Play has resumed. Nicholson back on his feet.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Jamaica's Shamar Nicholson is down on the field after a header attempt. Play has stopped as trainers attend to him.
This, on one hand, feels like a big occasion for Mexico. A fresh start, in a major tournament, under a manager who isn't (yet) hated.
But the atmosphere feels ... somewhat underwhelming. Or at least standard for El Tri in the States. The stadium is 2/3 full. There's no heightened buzz above and beyond what you'd get for a Nations League or Gold Cup final.
Could be because organizers have priced out fans. Could be because of the deflated expectations around this Mexico team.
Welcome to our live coverage of Mexico vs. Jamaica in the 2024 Copa América! We are about 60 minutes away from kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston and Yahoo Sports senior soccer writer Henry Bushnell is on the ground to report from the scene.
Mexico and Jamaica last met in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinal with El Tri advancing to the final after a 3-0 shutout of the Reggae Boyz. Mexico went on to defeat Panama for its ninth Gold Cup title, the most by any team. El Tri's roster for Saturday's match will look much different, however, as managerJaime Lozano has opted to call up younger players instead of mainstays like Henry Martin, Jaime Lozano and Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa.
Still, Mexico is the favorite to win Saturday (-225 at BetMGM) with Jamaica (+650) also missing several of its star players. Aston Villa's Leon Bailey has refused to suit up for Heimir Hallgrímson's squad due to a variety of reasons, but mainly because of a rift with the Jamaican soccer federation. Veteran goalkeeper Andre Blake is also sidelined with a knee injury.