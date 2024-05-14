Caitlin Clark WNBA debut: Live updates, highlights as the Indiana Fever superstar plays her first regular season game

Caitlin Clark's jump from Iowa to the WNBA begins in earnest tonight as the generational superstar rookie, both on and off the court, makes her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever. In Indiana's pair of preseasons games, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The Fever are coming off a 13-27 season but have one of the top young duos in the WNBA with 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston — who is the reigning Rookie of the Year and was a 2023 All-Star — paired with Clark.

The Sun are coming off a season in which they advanced to the WNBA semifinals where they fell in four games to the New York Liberty, who lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. Veterans DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, who both made the All-Star Game last season lead the way for Connecticut which has title aspirations after coming up short in 2024.

The Fever and Sun tip off at 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it on ESPN+ or Disney+. Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout the night as Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever.