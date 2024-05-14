Advertisement
Caitlin Clark WNBA debut: Live updates, highlights as the Indiana Fever superstar plays her first regular season game

The Connecticut Sun host Clark and the Fever in their 2024 WNBA season opener

yahoo sports staff

Caitlin Clark's jump from Iowa to the WNBA begins in earnest tonight as the generational superstar rookie, both on and off the court, makes her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever. In Indiana's pair of preseasons games, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The Fever are coming off a 13-27 season but have one of the top young duos in the WNBA with 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston — who is the reigning Rookie of the Year and was a 2023 All-Star — paired with Clark.

The Sun are coming off a season in which they advanced to the WNBA semifinals where they fell in four games to the New York Liberty, who lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. Veterans DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, who both made the All-Star Game last season lead the way for Connecticut which has title aspirations after coming up short in 2024.

The Fever and Sun tip off at 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it on ESPN+ or Disney+. Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout the night as Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever.

    Caitlin Clark is opening her WNBA career on the road tonight, at the Connecticut Sun, but that doesn't mean preparations aren't already for her home debut on Thursday night. With the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks NBA playoff series not back in Indy until Friday (That series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 tonight at 8 p.m. ET in New York, by the way) the crew at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has already flipped the floor for the Fever's home opener.

    Take a look:

    Just two hours away from tipoff of Caitlin Clark's WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever and she's talking about where she's been as she turns her career page to the pros. Her Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder retired the day before Clark's debut, and she was asked about her college coach before her first regular season game