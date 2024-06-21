Copa América: Argentina vs. Canada live updates, score, highlights as Lionel Messi and Co. open tournament

The Inter Miami superstar is kicking off the 2024 Copa festivities in Atlanta

The 2024 Copa América gets underway Thursday with Lionel Messi leading Argentina against Canada in the opener in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The biggest soccer star in MLS — and arguably on the planet — is the headliner for the opening match of the 2024 Copa América tournament as group play opens with Lionel Messi leading Argentina against Canada in the first match of the 2024 edition of the tournament in Atlanta. Messi was named the best player of the tournament in 2021 when he led Argentina to a trophy in Brazil, just a year before leading his country to a FIFA Men's World Cup victory. In addition to the 2021 victory, Argentina has seen lots of success in Copa this century, also winning the tournament in 2011 while finishing as the runner-up four times since 2004.

Canada, on the other hand, is making its first Copa América appearance, ahead of co-hosting the World Cup with the U.S. and Mexico in 2026.

Copa América 2024: How to watch Argentina vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all of the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as the 2024 Copa América gets underway.