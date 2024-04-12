2024 Masters second round live updates: Bryson DeChambeau holds early lead as Tiger Woods, others finish first round

Tiger Woods and his group made it through 13 holes on Thursday before play was called on Friday

Bryson DeChambeau carded a 7-under 65 to grab the early lead at Augusta National on Thursday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau took the early lead at Augusta National this spring.

DeChambeau flew through his opening round on Thursday to post a bogey-free 65 in what was his best round at the Masters ever. That gave him a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field.

Thanks to a heavy storm that went through the area, though, play was delayed a bit on Thursday morning — which in turn caused the opening round to be called early due to darkness on Thursday night. Tiger Woods, who ended his day at 1-under, and his group made it through 13 holes when the horns sounded.

The first round will resume on Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. ET, and the second round will get going just 10 minutes later off the first tee. That will make for a long day for Woods, who has 23 holes ahead of him on Friday to see if he can make the cut ad get to the weekend — which would give him a record 24th straight made cut at Augusta National.

Stick here for live updates throughout play on Friday ahead of the cut.

