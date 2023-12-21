LIVE: WVU football 2024 signing day tracker

Dec. 20—The 2024 early signing period for football begins today and WVU is expected to sign around 20 prospects. This story will be updated throughout the morning and afternoon as WVU officially announces its signings.

7:10 a.m.

Makai Byerson, DL, 6-4, 270, Richmond, Va./Manchester HS Four-year starter at defensive end and tight end for coach Tom Hall at Manchester High ... three-time All-State First Team ... three-time All-Region 6A First Team ... three-time All-Richmond Metro First Team ... 2022 County Player of the Year ... helped lead Manchester to an 11-2 record, a 9-0 mark in the Dominion Football Conference and the Class 6 region finals ... registered more than 400 tackles and 37 quarterback sacks over his career ... finished with 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven pass breakups, 46 hurries and had two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns ... as a junior, helped lead Manchester to an 11-2 record, a 9-0 mark and first-place finish in the Dominion Football Conference and the Class 6 region finals ... registered 121 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and five sacks ... four-year starter in basketball where he received regional, metro and all-state honors ... three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN tabs him as the No. 92 edge rusher nationally and the No. 21 player in Virginia ... 247Sports put him in at the No. 55 edge rusher nationally and the No. 16 player in Virginia ... On3 lists him as the No. 72 edge rusher nationally and the No. 18 player in Virginia ... Rivals ranks him as the No. 55 edge rusher nationally and the No. 14 player in Virginia ... recruited by WVU coach Andrew Jackson ... also had offers from Duke, Kentucky, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

7:32 a.m.

Kyle Altuner, OL, 6-3, 290, Olney, Md./Good Counsel HS Four-year starter for coach Andy Stefanelli at Our Lady of Good Counsel High ... three-time Max Preps All-American ... Under Armour All-American ... three-time All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference First Team honoree ... two-time Washington Post All-Metro Area First-Team honoree ... led Good Counsel to a 10-1 record and the conference championship as a senior in 2023 ... finished with a 95 % grade for the season, including having 100 % in two games ... did not allow a sack for the year and only three pressures ... Good Counsel finished 8-3 in 2022 and advanced to the semifinals of the conference championship ... three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN lists him as the No. 23 inside offensive lineman nationally and No. 15 player in Maryland ... 247Sports puts him in at the No. 58 inside offensive lineman nationally and No. 24 player in Maryland ... On3 ranks him as the No. 126 inside offensive lineman nationally and No. 40 player in Maryland ... Rivals has him as No. 29 offensive guard nationally and No. 26 player in Maryland ... recruited by WVU coaches ShaDon Brown and Matt Moore ... also was offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee and Virginia.

7:44 a.m.

Curtis Jones Jr., LB, 6-2, 210, Huntington, W.Va./Cabell Midland HS Played outside linebacker and running back for coach Luke Salmons at Cabell Midland High ... two-time all-state running back, earning Class AAA first team honors as a senior and second team as a junior ... two-time All-Mountain State Athletic Conference First-Team honors ... team captain ... as a senior, finished with 1, 762 yards and 27 touchdowns ... also added four receiving touchdowns ... had three quarterback sacks ... helped lead Cabell Midland to a 10-2 record, 7-1 mark in the region, the state quarterfinal round and finished No. 5 in the state ... as a junior, he ran for 1, 584 yards and 19 touchdowns ... as a sophomore, played at Huntington High and helped the Highlanders reach the 2021 Class AAA state championship game ... also ran track and posted an 11.89 in the 100-meter dash as part of a 4 ×100 team that placed fifth at states ... posted a 4.0 GPA ... three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN ... 247Sports ranks him as the No. 103 linebacker and the No. 3 player in the state of West Virginia ... On3 lists him as the No. 134 linebacker and the No. 4 player in the state of West Virginia ... ESPN evaluates him as the No. 99 linebacker and the No. 4 player in the state of West Virginia ... recruited by WVU coach Jeff Koonz ... father was a wide receiver at Marshall from 1999-02.

7:59 a.m.

Keyshawn Robinson, ATH, 6-0, 175, Ranson, W.Va./Jefferson HS Three-year starter for coach Craig Hunter at Jefferson High ... two-time West Virginia Class AAA All-State Defensive Back honors, including first team as a senior ... two-time All-Eastern Panhandle Athletic Conference honoree ... helped Jefferson High to three straight Class AAA state playoffs appearances and an 18-6 record as a junior and senior, including 27 wins over his career ... played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks and punts ... tallied 42 catches for 635 yards and six touchdowns as a senior ... had 32 carries for 164 yards and six touchdowns ... finished four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns against Clarksburg (Md.) and three catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Washington ... recorded 452 yards receiving and four touchdowns as a junior ... registered five kickoff returns for 158 yards and a touchdown ... had 31 receptions for 560 yards and six scores as a sophomore ... career totals also include more than 500 return yards and more than 50 tackles ... career-long reception went for 70 yards ... all-state performer in football and track ... outstanding track athlete with state AAA championships to his credit in the 4 ×100 and 4 ×200 meter relay ... in 2023, swept the three sprint races and was on the victorious 4 ×200 meter relay ... ran 10.71 in the 100, 21.52 in the 200 and 48.26 in the 400 ... also tallied second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter state track championship as a junior ... three-star ranking by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... all four recruiting outlets rank him as the No. 2 recruit in the state ... 247Sports ranks him as the No. 124 wide receiver prospect nationally, ESPN No. 109 at his position nationally and On3 at No. 145 ... recruited by WVU coaches Bilal Marshall and Blaine Stewart.

8:15 a.m.

Nate Gabriel, DL, 6-4, 295, Auburndale, Fla./Auburndale HS Played defensive line for coach Kyle Sassler at Auburndale High ... former teammate of Mountaineer Aubrey Burks ... helped lead Auburndale to a 7-4 record, going 3-1 in conference play and advancing to the state playoffs ... finished his career with 160 total tackles, 58 tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 12 sacks ... as a senior, he played in all 11 games, collecting 74 tackles, four sacks, 26 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts ... during his junior season, he tallied 58 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games ... named 2023 Polk County (FL) Co-Wrestler of the Year ... won the state title as a junior, finishing with a 35-4 record ... placed sixth in the state at the 2A heavyweight level as a sophomore ... also threw the discus, advancing to nationals ... ranked a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN tabs him as the No. 81 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 187 player in Florida ... 247Sports lists him as the No. 138 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 162 player in Florida ... On3 ranks him as the No. 139 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 168 player in Florida ... recruited by WVU coaches Chad Scott and Andrew Jackson ... also offered by Illinois, Kansas State and UCF.

8:30 a.m.

Jason Cross Jr., DB, 6-1, 171, Pittsburgh, Pa./Bishop Canevin HS Three-year starter at defensive back for Coach Richard Johnson at Bishop Canevin High ... started at wide receiver as a senior and at quarterback as a sophomore and junior ... three-time All-Conference safety ... earned all-conference at wide receiver ... two-time conference defensive most valuable player ... 2023 Pennsylvania All-Star Football Team selected by SBLive ... 2022 Pennsylvania Writers' Class A All-State Second Team ... multi-talented athlete who can play defense and offense ... finished with more than 2, 000 yards passing and more than 1, 000 yards receiving during his career, only player in school history to accomplish that ... three-time team captain ... conference athlete of the year as a sophomore ... led the Crusaders to three-straight WPIAL playoff appearances, including the 2021 title ... helped team to a 10-2 mark as a senior with a 6-1 conference record ... played quarterback, safety, and receiver in high school, recording statistics at all three positions ... in 2023, recorded 41 solo tackles and 18 assisted ... turned in 11 tackles for loss to go along with 528 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns ... averaged 60.0 yards receiving per game ... as a junior, he passed for 1, 277 yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 60 % of his passes ... rushed for 299 yards and nine scores ... collected 174 yards receiving and two touchdowns ... defensively, as a junior, his numbers included 59 tackles, six interceptions and one forced fumble ... three-star ranking from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN lists him at No. 34 overall in the state, while On3 ranks him the No. 68 best safety in the country and No. 17 recruit in the state ... 247Sports ranks him No. 53 nationally at safety and the No. 8 overall recruit in Pennsylvania ... Rivals lists him the No. 25 overall prospect in the state ... recruited by WVU coach Dontae Wright ... received more than 20 offers from the likes of Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A &M and Virginia Tech.

8:47 a.m.

Keyon Washington, DB, 6-1, 175, Waldorf, Md./Saint Charles HS Played cornerback and wide receiver and returned kicks /punts for coach Patrick Orndoff at Saint Charles High ... 2022 Maryland Public Schools Athletic Association All-State Honorable Mention ... named All-Southern Maryland Athletic Conference First Team on offense, defense and special teams his senior year ... named All-Maryland Athletic Conference First Team as a defensive back his junior year ... helped lead St. Charles to a 9-4 record and the state semifinals ... finished with five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown ... had 11 plays of 40 or more yards, caught five touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a score and made four 40-yard plays on kick and punt returns ... rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals ... ESPN tabbed him as the No. 100 cornerback nationally and the No. 31 player in Maryland ... 247Sports ranks him as the No. 74 cornerback nationally and the No. 28 player in Maryland ... recruited by WVU coach ShaDon Brown ... also offered by Boston College and Pitt.

9:08 a.m.

Justin Terry, OL, 6-6, 330, Pickerington, Ohio /Pickerington Central HS Played offensive line for coach Jeff Lomonico at Pickerington Central High ... earned All-Ohio Division I All-State Honorable-Mention honors ... earned All-District honors and was named All-Capital Ohio Conference Buckeye Division First-Team performer ... anchored the offensive line on a team that finished 8-4 as a senior, including a 5-0 mark in the Ohio Capital Conference and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs ... did not allow a sack his senior season ... finished with 26 pancake blocks ... offensive line paved the way for Pickerington Central's offense to average 200.0 yards rushing per game ... led the Tigers to the Ohio Capital Conference championship for four straight years ... named scholar-athlete ... helped lead Pickerington Central to a 9-4 record, including a 5-0 record in the Ohio Capital Conference and advanced to the final four of the state playoffs ... rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and On3 ... ranked No. 131 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 59 player in Ohio by ESPN ... 247Sports ranks him as the No. 158 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 88 player in Ohio ... On3 lists him as the No. 58 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 37 player in Ohio ... Rivals lists him as a two-star prospect ... recruited by WVU coach Matt Moore and Jeff Koonz.

9:22 a.m.

Jack Sammarco, TE, 6-6, 240, Cincinnati, Ohio /Anderson HS Played tight end for coach Evan Dreyer at Anderson High ... earned 2023 All-State First-Team honors ... named All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference First-Team and All-District First-Team as a senior ... tallied 315 yards on 27 catches and found the end zone five times during his final high school season ... also had a long catch of 44 yards in 2023 ... had 32 tackles, including 15 solo stops, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups ... season-high four catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns against Walnut Hills ... also had four catches for 20 yards against Winton Woods ... as a junior, he posted 136 yards on 14 receptions, along with two touchdowns ... rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, ESPN and Rivals ... 247Sports has him as the No. 90 tight end and No. 62 player in the state of Ohio ... On3 tabs him as the No. 96 tight end and the No. 77 player in the state of Ohio ... ESPN ranks him as the No. 32 tight end and the No. 58 player in the state of Ohio ... Rivals puts him in as the No. 32 player in the state of Ohio ... recruited by WVU coaches Blaine Stewart and Jordan Lesley.

9:33 a.m.

Christopher Henry, DB, 6-0, 190, Dunnellon, Fla./Dunnellon HS Played multiple positions for coach Tommy Sutton at Dunnellon High ... named 2023 Florida Atlantic Coaches Association District 7 Player of the Year ... 2023 FACA District 7 All-Senior Team as a running back ... 2023 FACA All-District 7 Team as a free safety ... 2022 and 2023 Dunnellon football team captain ... 2022 Marion County First-Team defensive back ... 2022 Dunnellon team MVP ... as a senior, he finished with 47 carries for 598 rushing yards and seven touchdowns ... also had six catches for 79 yards ... on special teams, returned a kickoff for a touchdown ... finished with 56 tackles ... also added one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown, two interceptions, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup ... finished with his best defensive game against Vanguard, when he recorded seven tackles, including five solo, and had a scoop-and-score ... had his best offensive game against Belleview, where he had six carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns ... in his junior season, finished with 11 carries for 96 rushing yards and one touchdown ... also had 24 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns ... finished with 45 total tackles, two interceptions — including a pick-six, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup ... three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN puts him in as the No. 123 safety nationally and No. 189 player in Florida ... 247Sports tabs him as the No. 154 safety nationally and the No. 206 player in Florida ... On3 ranks him as the No. 117 safety overall and the No. 178 player in Florida ... recruited by WVU coach ShaDon Brown ... also held offers from Kansas, NC State and Oregon State.

9:50 a.m.

Zae Jennings, DB, 6-1, 185, Cincinnati, Ohio /Winton Woods HS Played for Chad Murphy at Winton Woods High ... 2023 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association (OPSWA) Second-Team Division II All-Ohio selection ... two-time All-Southwest Ohio and two-time All-Conference performer ... team captain ... 2023 All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference First-Team honoree ... finished senior season with 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one sack and one fumble recovery ... led Winton Woods to an 8-4 record and the second round of the Division II OHSAA Playoffs ... had 194 carries for 847 yards and eight touchdowns ... completed 30-of-66 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns ... 2022 All-Greater Miami Conference First-Team selection, while playing at Colerain High ... 2022 OPSWA Division I All-Southwest District Second-Team selection ... had 1, 346 all-purpose yards as a junior at Colerain ... rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN ... 247Sports ranks him as the No. 110 athlete and the No. 30 player in the state of Ohio ... On3 puts him in as the No. 30 athlete and the No. 53 player in the state of Ohio ... ESPN tabs him as the No. 130 athlete and the No. 52 player in the state of Ohio ... Rivals evaluates him as the No. 42 player in the state of Ohio ... recruited by WVU coach Jordan Lesley ... also offered by Cincinnati and Purdue.

10:01 a.m.

Brandon Rehmann, WR, 6-0, 190, Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph's Preparatory School Played wide receiver for coach Tim Roken at St. Joseph's Preparatory ... helped lead St. Joe's to a 13-1 record, a 5-0 first-place finish in the Philadelphia Catholic Red Football standings and the PIAA Class 6A state championship, its second straight championship ... the Hawks have been to the state finals in 10 of the last 11 seasons ... St. Joseph's won 13 straight games after dropping its first game against IMG ... finished the season ranked No. 7 nationally in the USA Today Super 25 rankings ... finished with 28 receptions for 502 yards and seven touchdowns ... scored nine touchdowns (7 receptions, 1 kickoff return, 1 rushing) ... had five catches for 72 yards in St. Joseph's 45-23 victory over North Allegheny (13-2) in the Pennsylvania PIAA 6A state championship ... returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown in the state semifinals against Central Bucks South ... also had a 47-yard TD reception in that game ... ranked a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN rates him as the No. 118 wide receiver nationally and No. 30 player in Pennsylvania ... 247Sports puts him in at the No. 123 wide receiver and the No. 22 player in Pennsylvania ... On3 lists him as the No. 133 wide receiver nationally and No. 25 player in Pennsylvania ... Rivals rates him as the No. 23 player in Pennsylvania ... recruited by WVU coaches Bilal Marshall and Chad Scott ... also offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF and Wisconsin.

10:17 a.m.

Elijah Kinsler, DL, 6-3, 260, Oradell, N.J./Bergen Catholic HS Played defensive line for coach Vito Campanile at Bergen Catholic High ... earned New Jersey All-State First Team, All-County and All-Division honors in 2023 ... as a senior, finished with 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks ... as a junior, registered 47 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks ... rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN ... 247Sports lists him as the No. 135 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 22 player in the state of New Jersey ... On3 tabs him as the No. 82 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 18 player in the state of New Jersey ... ESPN puts him in as the No. 125 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 31 player in New Jersey ... Rivals ranks him as the No. 31 player in New Jersey ... recruited by WVU coach Andrew Jackson ... also offered by Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt and Purdue.

10:37 a.m.

Diore Hubbard, RB, 5-11, 185, Gahanna, Ohio /Gahanna Lincoln HS Played running back for coach Bruce Ward at Gahanna Lincoln High ... two-time Ohio All-State First-Team ... two-time Central District Ohio Player of the Year ... two-time All-Columbus Metro First Team ... two-time Ohio Capital Conference Player of the Year ... three-time All-Ohio Capital Conference, including first team twice ... 2022 finalist for the Mr. Ohio Award and was named the Columbus Metro Player of the Year ... two-time Gahanna Lincoln Offensive MVP ... career totals stand at 5, 221 rushing yards with 65 touchdowns ... registered 46 catches for 601 yards and six touchdowns ... helped lead Gahanna Lincoln to a 12-1 record, a 5-0 first-place finish in the Ohio Capital Conference and the regional semifinals ... rushed for 1, 883 yards as a senior with 28 touchdowns to lead the conference ... averaged 8.4 yards per carry with a long run of 80 yards ... averaged 144.8 yards per game ... best games came against Pickerington North (267 yards) and New Albany (252 yards) ... recorded nine 100-plus rushing games ... added 233 yards receiving with two scores ... as a junior, totaled 2, 365 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns ... averaged 177.1 all-purpose yards per game ... three-star ranking by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN has him No. 69 nationally at his position and No. 33 overall in the state ... 247Sports comes in at No. 69 nationally at his position and No. 38 overall in Ohio ... On3 ranks him No. 79 nationally at running back and No. 38 overall in Ohio, while Rivals ranks him the No. 37 overall recruit in Ohio and No. 45 best running back nationally ... recruited by WVU coaches Jeff Koonz and Chad Scott ... received 14 offers from the likes of Boston College and Kentucky.

10:45 a.m.

Lucas Austin, OL, 6-6, 270, Sterling, Ill./Sterling HS Played offensive and defensive lines for coach Jon Schlemmer at Sterling High ... 2023 Illinois State Football Coaches Association 3A Honorable-Mention ... two-time All-Western Big-6 First-Team performer ... two-time Sauk Valley First Team Offensive Lineman ... named team 2023 offensive most valuable player and two-time most valuable offensive lineman ... earned academic all-state honors ... part of offensive line that paved the way for the offense to rush for 168.6 yards per game in 2023 and 279.6 yards and 38.7 points per game in 2022 ... switched from tight end to offensive and defensive lines prior to his junior season ... helped lead Sterling to a 9-3 record as a junior, a 6-1 conference mark and the Illinois 5A state quarterfinals ... anchored a line that paved the way for the offense to average 40.2 points per game ... also excelled in basketball ... recently surpassed 1, 000 career points in basketball, the 11th player in Golden Warrior history to reach that level ... as a junior, averaged 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on his way to an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Third-Team selection ... last season, he broke the school record of 138 career 3-pointers ... ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 and two-star by Rivals ... No. 122 offensive tackle nationally and No. 35 player in Illinois by 247Sports ... recruited by WVU coach Matt Moore.

11:00 a.m.

Khalil Wilkins, QB, 6-3, 195, Washington, D.C./Wise and Riverdale Baptist HS Played senior season as a quarterback for coach DaLawn Parrish at Wise High before playing for Gary Olandis at Riverdale Baptist High ... listed as a dual-threat quarterback ... selected to play at the Under Armour All-American combine in May 2023 ... two-time state champion ... selected as the team MVP three times during his high school career ... garnered the People's Champ Award ... at Riverdale Baptist, he tallied 1, 100 yards passing and 330 yards rushing ... threw 15 touchdowns and also added four rushing scores ... compiled a 95.6 % completion rate ... as a junior at Theodore Roosevelt High in Washington, D.C., passed for 3, 100 yards through the air and 405 yards on the ground ... also added 21 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores during his junior season ... helped lead Theodore Roosevelt to the District of Columbia Athletic Association Class AA title ... rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3, ESPN and Rivals ... 247Sports lists him as the No. 61 quarterback and the No. 31 player in the state of Maryland ... On3 ranks him as the No. 57 quarterback and the No. 24 player in the state of Maryland ... ESPN tabs him as the No. 22 quarterback and the No. 24 player in the state of Maryland ... Rivals has him as the No. 35 player in the state of Maryland ... recruited by WVU coaches ShaDon Brown and Sean Reagan ... also offered by Boston College, Maryland and Pitt.

11:37 a.m.

Dom Collins, WR, 5-10, 160, Princeton, W.Va./Princeton Played wide receiver for coach Keith Taylor at Princeton High ... named captain of the 2023 Class AAA West Virginia Sportswriters' Association All-State First-Team ... a three-time West Virginia All-State performer, including first team as a junior and senior ... two-time All-Coalfield Conference First Team honoree ... named MetroNews High School Player of the Year ... finished with 83 catches for 1, 897 yards, averaging 22.9 yards a catch, 135.5 yards per game and 27 touchdowns as a senior ... registered 2, 021 all-purpose yards ... also ran for 124 yards and five touchdowns ... helped lead Princeton to a 12-2 record, a first-place finish in the Coalfield Conference and the Class AAA championship game ... finished with seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Martinsburg in the championship game ... had 301 receiving yards on eight catches and four touchdowns against Bridgeport in the state semifinals ... as a junior, he finished with 58 receptions for 1, 036 yards, averaging 17.9. yards a catch, 103.6 yards per game and 19 touchdowns ... collected 1, 637 all-purpose yards ... had 28 catches for 460 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore ... recruited by Bilal Marshall and Blaine Stewart.

11:56 a.m.

Ric'Darious Farmer, WR, 5-11, 165, Melbourne, Fla./Melbourne Central Catholic HS Played wide receiver and cornerback for coach Nate Hooks at Melbourne Central Catholic High ... two-time All-Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-State team, including first-team selection in 2022 ... three-time FACA All-District 12 performer, including first-team at wide receiver as a junior and senior and first-team utility as a sophomore ... in 2022, earned a spot on the 321preps Dandy Dozen, signifying one of 12 top recruits by Florida Today ... played nine games as a senior, finishing with 15 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns and 18 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns ... had 25 tackles, including 16 solo stops, forced a fumble and had an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown ... as a junior at Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2S Champion Cocoa, finished with 63 receptions, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns ... finished with 1, 297 all-purpose yards, including 279 on kickoff returns ... played at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy his first two years, finished with 387 yards rushing and 1, 751 receiving yards ... rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ranked No. 45 wide receiver nationally and No. 46 prospect in Florida by ESPN ... No. 36 wide receiver nationally and No. 30 prospect in Florida by 247Spors ... No. 84 wide receiver overall and No. 48 prospect in Florida by On3 ... No. 72 wide receiver nationally by Rivals and No. 75 in Florida ... recruited by WVU coaches Chad Scott and Bilal Marshall ... also offered by Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCF, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Texas A &M and Virginia.

12:17 p.m.

Trae'von Dunbar, RB, 5-10, 205, Aiken, S.C./Midland Valley HS Played running back for Coach Earl Chaptman at Midland Valley High School ... 2023 Class AAAA All-State First-Team by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association ... Region IV 4A Offensive Player of the Year ... rushed for more than 4, 600 yards in prep career and more than 60 touchdowns ... helped lead Midland Valley to a 12-1 record as a senior with a 4-0 mark in the region and led the Mustangs to the third round of the playoffs ... in a 68-53 third-round Class AAAA State playoff loss to Westside in'23, rushed for 308 yards on 38 carries with eight touchdowns ... as a senior, ran for 3, 062 yards on the season, becoming only the second player in state history (Gray Collegiate's KZ Adams, 3, 343 yards in 2021) to reach the 3, 000-yard mark ... scored 43 touchdowns, including 42 rushing and one receiving ... averaged 236 rushing yards per game ... turned in 12 performances of 100-plus rushing yards ... averaged 20.3 yards per catch ... coming back from injury as a junior, turned in 587 yards and six touchdowns in a half season of play ... averaged 10.5 yards per carry in that limited junior season ... playing for Silver Bluff High School as a sophomore, turned in 1, 909 yards and 28 touchdowns ... standout track athlete with personal-best times of 11.09 in the 100 meter and 23.86 in the 200 meter ... three-star ranking from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN lists him No. 75 nationally at running back and No. 14 overall in South Carolina ... 247Sports comes in at No. 49 at his position nationally and No. 11 in the state ... On3 ranks him the No. 82 running back in the country and No. 8 overall prospect in South Carolina ... Rivals ranks him as the No. 36 best running back in the country and No. 9 best recruit in South Carolina ... recruited by WVU coach Chad Scott ... received more than 13 offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Arkansas, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

12:33 p.m.

Israel Boyce, DB, 5-11, 180, Douglasville, Ga./Douglas County HS Played defensive back as a junior and senior for coach Johnny White at Douglas County High ... named All-State First Team ... earned All-Region first team ... finished his senior year appearing in nine games, registering 51 total tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions ... led his team to an undefeated regular season, the Georgia 6A final four and the school's first regional title since 2002 ... selected Gatorade MVP ... during his junior season he recorded 59 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles for Douglas County High School ... three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN lists him as the No. 116 cornerback nationally and No. 132 in Georgia ... 247Sports puts him in as the No. 88 cornerback nationally and No. 115 in Georgia ... On3 ranks him as the No. 176 cornerback nationally and No. 140 player in Georgia ... Rivals tabs him as the No. 73 cornerback and the No. 83 player in Georgia ... recruited by WVU coaches Jeff Koonz and Dontae Wright ... also held offers from Boston College and Cincinnati.

12:45 p.m.

Rickey Williams, LB, 6-2, 230, Akron, Ohio /Archbishop Hoban HS Three-year starter at inside linebacker for coach Tim Tyrrell at Archbishop Hoban High ... two-time All-Ohio High School State Athletic Association Division II performer, including second team as a senior and third team as a junior ... two-time All-Northeast Inland All-District First Team honoree ... as a senior, helped lead Archbishop Hoban to a 13-2 record and a spot in the OHSAA Division II State Championship game ... finished with 83 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss ... during his junior season, helped lead Archbishop Hoban to a 14-2 mark and the OHSAA Division II State Championship game ... finished with 134 tackles, 10 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles ... rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... ESPN lists him as the No. 40 linebacker nationally and the No. 34 player in Ohio ... 247Sports tabs him as the No. 52 linebacker nationally and the No. 27 player in Ohio ... On3 ranks him at the No. 52 linebacker nationally and the No. 35 player in Ohio ... Rivals.com puts him in as the No. 36 player in the state of Ohio ... recruited by WVU coach Jeff Koonz.

12:56 p.m.

Obinna Onwuka, OLB, 6-4, 235, Upper Marlboro, Md./C.H. Flowers HS Played for coach Dameon Powell at C.H. Flowers High ... 2023 All-Prince Georges County First Team ... 2022 All-Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Second-Team selection ... 2022 Washington Post Second-Team All-Metro selection ... 2022 Prince George's County Defensive Player of the Year ... had 19 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior ... registered six tackles, including two tackles for loss, in the state championship game ... finished his junior year with 44 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries ... led Flowers High to the first state championship game in program history in 2022 ... three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN ... 247Sports evaluates him as the No. 47 edge rusher and the No. 20 player in the state of Maryland ... On3 lists him as the No. 54 edge rusher and the No. 15 player in the state of Maryland ... ESPN puts him in as the No. 92 edge rusher and the No. 25 player in the state of Maryland ... Rivals ranks him as the No. 30 edge rusher and the No. 17 player in the state of Maryland ... recruited by WVU coaches ShaDon Brown, Andrew Jackson and Jordan Lesley ... also held offers from Boston College, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.