Live: Wolves vs. Nuggets. Follow Game 2 of the playoffs on Gameview.

In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race
Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady, AKA The Greatest Roast of All Time" featured the legendary NFL quarterback taking jokes about his divorce and good looks, along with teammates like Rob Gronkowski.
Here's what you might've missed from this weekend's action across the league.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
The NBA MVP race doesn't always go hand-in-hand with the fantasy basketball one. Dan Titus makes the case for three underrated winners who made it happen this season.
Jason Kidd will remain the head coach in Dallas.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Fantasy football players all get worked up about the incoming class of rookies, but what about the veteran players already on the teams they join? Matt Harmon identifies who could be on the hot seat this season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
The 2022 Masters winner hasn't finished lower than second in any of his last three starts.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Caitlin Clark’s WNBA preseason debut went much like her senior year at Iowa. She hit a bunch of 3s and did so in front of a sold-out crowd.