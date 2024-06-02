Advertisement

LIVE: WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs New York Liberty score updates, highlights

scott horner, indianapolis star
·4 min read

The Indiana Fever (2-8) have little time to enjoy their first home victory of the season as they visit one of WNBA's championship contenders, the New York Liberty (6-2).

Caitlin Clark scored 11 points, with six rebounds and five assists in a win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.5 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Liberty beat the Fever twice in the opening week of the season. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with averages of 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.4 points and 5.4 assists.

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

Fever vs. Liberty starting lineups

Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston

Fever vs. Liberty injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

TV: NBA TV, WALV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 1 (10 games): 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.0% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs New York Liberty score updates