LIVE: WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs New York Liberty score updates, highlights

The Indiana Fever (2-8) have little time to enjoy their first home victory of the season as they visit one of WNBA's championship contenders, the New York Liberty (6-2).

Caitlin Clark scored 11 points, with six rebounds and five assists in a win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.5 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Liberty beat the Fever twice in the opening week of the season. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with averages of 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.4 points and 5.4 assists.

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

Fever vs. Liberty starting lineups

Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston

Fever vs. Liberty injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

TV: NBA TV, WALV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 1 (10 games): 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.0% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

