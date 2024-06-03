Game recap: New York Liberty smash Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark in WNBA play
The Indiana Fever (2-8) have little time to enjoy their first home victory of the season as they visit one of WNBA's championship contenders, the New York Liberty (6-2).
Caitlin Clark scored 11 points, with six rebounds and five assists in a win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.5 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.
More: Fever run out of gas, stars sit late in 11th game in 20 days with sluggish loss to Liberty
The Liberty beat the Fever twice in the opening week of the season. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with averages of 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.4 points and 5.4 assists.
Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.
'Non-basketball play': Fever coach discusses Chennedy Carter flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark
'I ain't answering': Chennedy Carter mum on hard foul on Fever star
'It needs to stop!': Fever coach, GM have seen enough hard fouls on Caitlin Clark
Final: Liberty 104, Fever 68
Kelsey Mitchell scores 21 points, and NaLyssa Smith has 17 points and 8 rebounds. Aliyah Boston (5 points, 4 rebounds) leaves the game in the fourth quarter after taking a tumble.
Five New York players score in double digits, led by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton with 20 points. Jonquel Jones adds 18 with 13 rebounds.
Field goal shooting: New York 57.6%, Indiana 37%
3-point shooting: New York 44%, Indiana 25%
Rebounds: New York 39, Indiana 28
How much did Caitlin Clark score?
Caitlin Clark scores 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting (1-of-7 3-pointers), with 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 turnovers.
2:40 left 4Q: Liberty 99, Fever 65
The benches have been cleared. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are back in the locker room.
End 3Q: Liberty 81, Fever 52
Indiana scores 5 points over the last 6:45 of the quarter. Kelsey Mitchell has 21 points, NaLyssa Smith 10.
the bullet pass from NaLyssa Smith to Kelsey Mitchell 🎯
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 3, 2024
3:18 left 3Q: Liberty 71, Fever 47
The Liberty complete a 14-2 run. Timeout, Indiana.
New York answers with 9 straight points before another Kelsey Mitchell basket.
6:44 left 3Q: Liberty 57, Fever 45
Kelsey Mitchell has 19 points and the Liberty call timeout.
Caitlin Clark with the steal & NaLyssa Smith with the score 🤝
The Indiana Fever are battling back on League Pass as part of WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase! pic.twitter.com/bd3GfpsQNo
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 3, 2024
Halftime: Liberty 55, Fever 37
Kelsey Mitchell has 15 points, and Erica Wheeler 5. Caitlin Clark has 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting (1-of-4 on 3s), with 4 assists.
Kelsey Mitchell rattles in her third three of the night 👌
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 2, 2024
Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton have 13 points each for the Liberty, who own a 22-13 rebound edge and are shooting 56.4% from the field.
KB TRIPLES IT 🎯
— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 2, 2024
3:16 left 2Q: Liberty 44, Fever 30
Kelsey Mitchell hits a 3 and is up to 12 points. Timeout, New York.
6:54 left 2Q: Liberty 42, Fever 21
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has 11 points and the Liberty are shooting 60.7% from the field. Kelsey Mitchell has 6 for Indiana.
a deep triple from Caitlin Clark 🏹
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 2, 2024
End 1Q: Liberty 31, Fever 13
Indiana trails by 20 in the quarter. New York shoots 56.5% from the field, Indiana 27.8%.
Sabrina Ionescu wants in on the fun 👌
IND-NYL live on League Pass as part of WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/UCYeedjZo0
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2024
the vision 👀
Caitlin Clark connects with Kelsey Mitchell for the fastbreak layup. pic.twitter.com/wxx1EnbTa3
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 2, 2024
7:24 left 1Q: Liberty jump out early against Fever
New York scores 5 seconds into the game and runs to an 11-2 lead. Timeout, Fever.
Breanna Stewart wastin' no time 👏
The Liberty are on the board early on League Pass!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/iIWEafThpR
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2024
Fever vs. Liberty starting lineups
Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston
Liberty: Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones.
Fever vs. Liberty injury report
The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks.
Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date
7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty
TV: NBA TV, WALV
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 1 (10 games): 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.0% 3-pointers
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs New York Liberty score updates